Gavin Newsom Has Insane Budget Proposal for Crime-Infested California - Report

For generations, California has been an economic powerhouse, drawing millions seeking their fortunes amid the state’s boundless natural resources and innovative spirit.

However, economic mismanagement and failed Democrat policies have led to the perfect storm of demographic shifts and business departures, which have put the Golden State in an estimated deficit of a whopping $27.6 billion.

One of the reasons for the shortfall is the mass exodus of California companies, who already have, or are considering, moving their headquarters elsewhere, citing high tax burdens, anti-business, overregulation of green policies, concerns over “woke” public schools and spiking crime as driving factors, according to Fox Business.

But never fear, California Governor Gavin Newsom has a plan to cover the deficit — by slashing law enforcement and criminal justice resources.

Newsom’s May budget proposal outlines “difficult decisions” to tackle the ballooning deficit, with cuts of $97 million to trial court operations, $10 million to the Department of Justice’s law enforcement division, and over $80 million to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The corrections cuts would eliminate 4,600 prison beds across 13 facilities, according to Fox News.

While the governor’s office initially claimed there were “no cuts to law enforcement,” a finance department official eventually acknowledged a 1.6 percent reduction to the overall Department of Justice budget. The legislature is pushing back on some public safety reductions, including a proposed $15 million cut to the DOJ.

NEW: California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest state budget proposal includes cutting $97 million from trial court operations, $10 million from law enforcement, and over $80 million from prisons The $80 million cut from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is intended to… pic.twitter.com/HF4u45uyTS — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) June 7, 2024

#California cuts over $185M from law enforcement, public safety in latest budget proposal https://t.co/2DJA46pATu@GavinNewsom – cut funding to illegals pouring across the border. Stop playing with the safety of citizens. You have private security. Most can’t afford it. #Crime — Heckler Pix (@ohheckorama) June 7, 2024

Apparently, the budget deficit has not kept the state from adding new programs like $5 million for free alcohol for homeless alcoholics.

Newsom’s proposed budget for 2024-25 also allocates around $50 million from the state’s General Fund to immigration and equity initiatives under the Department of Social Services, according to the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office, and 1.7 billion overall toward “climate goals,” especially related to equity, according to Fox News.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis slammed the California budget as “the greatest disrespect of taxpayers resources in the history of America.”

“Ultimately, this vicious cycle where you’ve got a weaker prison system” will cause “weaker incarceration, which has been kind of the narrative that’s been coming out of California now,” Patronis said,” according to Fox News.

It’s not just Patronis. For most non-leftists, it’s a straight line from A to B.

Funding immigration, equity programs, and, for goodness sake, free alcohol programs while cutting funding for law enforcement and criminal justice is like driving faster when your brakes are failing.

Stripping funding from law enforcement and scaled-back prosecutions and incarcerations will enable more crime and lawlessness, not less.

That will lead to more businesses and residents fleeing due to unchecked criminal activity, further eroding the state’s tax base and ability to fund criminal justice services.

Maintaining law and order should be a core function of the state government that takes precedence over many other spending priorities.

It would make sense in any universe — except the upside-down one run by far-left Democrats like Newsom.

