Gavin Newsom Officially Endorses Physical Violence Against MAGA - We're Gonna Punch MAGAs in the Mouth

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to spout dangerous, left-wing rhetoric — this time inciting violence against Trump supporters and other conservatives.

Newsom spewed his venomous bile Wednesday while cosplaying as a tough guy on “The Siren” podcast, during which he urged leftists to “punch” MAGA supporters.

At the time, the Democrat accused Republicans of gerrymandering amid Texas’ mid-decade redistricting battle.

“This is radical rigging of a midterm election,” Newsom fumed. “Destroying, vandalizing this democracy, the rule of law.

“So, I’m sorry, I know some people’s sensibilities. I respect and appreciate that. But right now, with all due respect, we’re walking down a damn different path,” he continued.

Newsom then blithely exhorted violence against his political opponents.

“We’re fighting fire with fire, and we’re gonna punch these sons of b****es in the mouth,” the governor said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

“And we’re gonna punch these sons of bitches in the mouth” – Gavin Newsom, attempting to incite violence because that’s what the left does pic.twitter.com/THNGAJ7sKg — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 21, 2025

Newsom’s deranged allegations illustrate the truism that, for Democrats, “every accusation is a confession.”

Democrats have long been accused of stealing elections in California and across the nation via aggressive gerrymandering.

So it’s ironic that Democrats now accuse the GOP of doing what they’ve openly done for decades.

Two weeks ago, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger ripped Newsom’s “evil” ploy to redraw California’s U.S. House maps before the midterm elections.

Indeed, it was through gerrymandering that Democrats turned California — a reliably red state from the 1950s through the 1980s — into a left-wing cesspool.

Gerrymandering is the manipulation of electoral district boundaries to favor one political party or group.

It involves redrawing district lines to concentrate or dilute voters of a particular party or race to influence election results.

Andrew Mahaleris, the press secretary for Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, torched Newsom’s farcical political theater.

“Democrats like Gavin Newsom continue to beclown themselves through these ridiculous and false smears,” he said, per The Hill.

“California has one of the most gerrymandered maps in America — only 9 of 52 congressional seats are Republican, even though nearly 40 percent of California voters chose President Trump.”

“Newsom is doing nothing more than posturing for his 2028 pipe dream,” he added.

Just about every big Democrat state has gerrymandered the hell out of their map. In California, Democrats received 58% of the vote, but control 83% of the state’s Congressional delegation. More on Verdict: https://t.co/1KrsKciIa7 pic.twitter.com/qZRHlmTYdH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 13, 2025

Texas GOP Chairman Abraham George also blasted Newsom for California’s tragic devolution under Democrat control.

“If Gavin Newsom were a competent leader, California would be a paradise, not a nightmare,” he told The Hill.

George blamed Newsom for the mass migration of California residents to Texas, which many Texans fear will destroy their state.

“His policies have turned the Golden State into a wreck, driving hundreds of thousands of families to flee to Texas,” the Texas GOP chair continued.

“Now, Texas must redistrict to handle the influx of new movers, many of whom are California refugees.”

“Newsom’s failures are the root cause, and he should look in the mirror and own the chaos he’s created,” he underscored.

Setting aside the issue of gerrymandering for a second, Newsom should be banned from polite society for inciting violence against his fellow Americans.

If only he were this outraged by the countless murders committed by the illegal aliens he champions.

Federal officers have arrested at least 361 illegal migrants from two marijuana grow sites in California, including some who were convicted of rape, child molestation, and kidnapping, according to DHS. pic.twitter.com/qSgfTJe7mN — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 15, 2025

But Newsom is an establishment Democrat, which means he cares more about foreign invaders than he does about the law-abiding Americans who pay his salary.

