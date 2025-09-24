Share
Commentary
On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom went on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and doubled down on his rhetoric against ICE agents.
Gavin Newsom Painted a Target on ICE Agents Hours Before Attack on Texas Facility

 By Michael Schwarz  September 24, 2025 at 8:46am
Modern Democrats remain historically unpopular because they offer nothing besides lies and projection of their own authoritarian inclinations.

Worse yet, the more they lose, the more they incite and resort to violence.

For instance, on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — Democratic propagandist Stephen Colbert’s moribund late-night talk show — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California broke into an insane hyperbolic rant about President Donald Trump and the “authoritarian” Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents — a rant that preceded a deadly attack on a Texas ICE facility by only a few hours.

“There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem wrote Wednesday morning on the social media platform X. “Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.”

“While we don’t know motive yet,” she continued, “we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families.”

Newsom, of course, did not directly call for such violence. But he knows exactly the effect that his dishonest rhetoric will have on unhinged minds.

Do you support ICE?

Before launching into his anti-ICE tirade, the California governor first poisoned the waters by suggesting that Trump knows he will lose the 2026 midterm elections, so Trump will conduct those elections in a manner similar to the rigged elections that prevail in Russia under President Vladimir Putin.

That qualifies as both a lie and a projection. After all, Democrats rigged the 2020 election with mail-in ballots, and they rig every election by welcoming illegal immigrants then counting those immigrants in the decennial census.

It got worse.

Moments later, while discussing California’s dead letter of a law requiring ICE agents to show their faces, Newsom took direct aim at those agents in a heated rant sure to agitate the unstable minds who comprise Democrats’ lunatic base.

“People ask, ‘Well, is [it] authoritarianism, you’re being hyperbolic,'” the governor said after effectively comparing ICE to the Gestapo. “Bulls*** we’re being hyperbolic. If you’re [in] a black or brown community, it’s here, in this country.”

Readers may view Newsom’s disgusting comments in the YouTube video below.

First and foremost, readers must understand that Newsom rates as one of history’s most cold-blooded and pathological liars.

In fact, California Republicans — perhaps with funding from X owner Elon Musk? — should pay whatever it takes to have the following clip run on their state’s networks, then have it run continuously on a loop until the disgraced liar resigns from office. Here is Newsom repeatedly lying to a distraught woman’s face during Los Angeles’ January wildfires:

As for the 2026 midterms, recent polling shows that Republicans have massive advantages over Democrats on all major issues. That includes a 13-point edge on immigration.

Why, then, would Trump fear an honest election?

On the question of ICE agents wearing masks, violent leftists made that necessary.

And the accusations of authoritarianism sound rich coming from one of the nation’s worst COVID tyrants.

Unfortunately, many Democrats have moved past persuasion and have embraced murder. Newsom knows that, but he spreads violence-inciting lies anyway.

Wonder why? Could it be that modern Democrats know they have no chance of winning honest national elections?

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation