Gavin Newsom Says Charlie Kirk Helped Him Better 'Understand' Christianity

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom credited the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk Wednesday with helping him to have a deeper understanding of Christianity.

Newsom said on “The Ezra Klein Show” that Kirk helped him realize that Christianity creates a “sense of belonging” and “community” to millions of Americans that need meaning in their lives. He said that these aspects of Christianity are desperately needed in the U.S. today.

“That was also telling, you know, I lazily said, you know, ‘Jesus,’ and [Kirk] got offended. And then I said it again, and I realized, ‘Boy, you really are offended. Forgive me.’ And I didn’t understand how deeply held his faith was and how much of an organizing principle it is for him as well. These rallies and everything, that’s interesting. Just that merger in terms of creating community, sense of belonging, meaning, identity, that’s hard to break.”

“It gives people meaning and purpose. It’s powerful… That’s powerful. Faith, community, belonging. These are, we’re desperate for that. And those are universal,” Newsom added.

Newsom interviewed Kirk on his podcast, “This Is Gavin Newsom,” in March where they discussed and debated a wide variety of issues, including the 2024 election and laws preventing schools from notifying parents about their child’s identity.

The California governor said that he is more spiritual than religious and goes to church on Christmas. Kirk was deeply devoted to his Christian faith and even turned off his phone from Friday through Saturday night to honor what he called the “Jewish Sabbath.”

Kirk’s final book, “Stop, in the Name of God,” was posthumously released on Tuesday and has been promoted by his widow, Erika. In the book, Kirk guides readers on how to “unplug, recharge and reconnect with God, family, and yourself in a way that nurtures your soul.”

In June, Kirk said on “The Iced Coffee Hour” that he wanted to be remembered for “courage for [his] faith,” noting that faith was the most important thing in his life.

