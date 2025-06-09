Gavin Newsom Tries to Play Tough, Sends Tom Homan a Very Unwise Challenge

Summer is just about to begin in 1992 … and there’s a race riot in Los Angeles.

It’s the summer of 2020 … and there’s a race riot in Los Angeles.

It’s summertime in 2025 … and there’s a race riot in Los Angeles.

Maybe it’s just something about the city — or state, for that matter — as it gets hotter, but California clearly has some deep-rooted racial issues, despite being a supposed haven of tolerance and progressive thinking.

Given that, you would think the state’s leaders are more concerned with quelling these riots than attacking the administration of President Donald Trump, given how the state is simply too big and successful to need the rest of the U.S., or something like that.

You would think wrong.

Embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom — a card-carrying member of the Democratic left — has overseen at least two of these race-related riots in his state.

This latest one involving various federal immigration officers being attacked by people (people, by the way, proudly waving the Mexican flag to protest … going back?) who have some outsized issue with immigration enforcement, erupted over the weekend, and Newsom’s scrambling to fix it.

Part of “fixing” the issue, apparently, is going on MSNBC with faux tough guy machismo to call out Trump’s immigration czar, Tom Homan.

Homan, who has been one of Trump’s fiercest advocates for fixing America’s immigration problems, had threatened legal action should Newsom or absentee Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tried to interfere in his Immigration and Customs Enforcement work.

Instead of opting to cooperate with ICE and Homan, Newsom is daring the immigration czar to actually arrest him — while the premiere city in his state is on fire and federal officers are being assaulted.

Seriously.

You can watch the insane MSNBC snippet — live from Newsom’s “emergency response center” — below:

A visibly angry California Gov. Gavin Newsom dares Tom Homan to arrest him. “He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me.” “But you know what? Lay your hands off four-year-old girls that are trying to get educated.” “Lay your hands off [illegal… pic.twitter.com/0AFbuHpTu9 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 9, 2025

“He’s a tough guy,” Newsom said, after the MSNBC reporter asked him about Homan’s threats. “Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me.”

It’s here that Newsom’s faux machismo melted way to an even phonier concern for the illegal immigrants who are being targeted by ICE.

“But you know what? Lay your hands off 4-year-old girls that are trying to get educated,” Newsom continued. “Lay your hands off these poor people just trying to get, trying to live their lives, man.

“[They’re] paying their taxes, been here 10 years. The fear. The horror.

“The hell is this guy? Come after me. Arrest me. Let’s just get it over with tough guy.

“You know? I don’t give a damn. But I care about my community. I care about this community.

“The hell are they doing?

“These guys need to grow up. They need to stop, and we need to push back, and I’m sorry to be so clear, but that kind of bloviating is exhausting.”

(Imagine if Newsom used that last line on the rioters, as he should have.)

Newsom punctuated his bravado with: “So Tom, arrest me. Let’s go.”

Oh, freaking, brother. Come on, Gav. This sort of rhetoric is so nakedly transparent, it would make the emperor’s clothier blush.

This sort of clippable commentary from Newsom is so clearly meant to build out the foundation of his widely expected entrance into the 2028 presidential race (the California governor is otherwise term-limited in his current role). Newsom’s presidential aspirations are some of the worst-kept secrets in Washington, and every move/comment/statement he makes should be viewed through that lens.

Given that, this latest challenge to Homan just seems like an exceptionally bad idea.

When Trump was re-elected in November, it was a referendum on a great number of issues that cropped up during former President Joe Biden’s disastrous tenure.

Two of those issues — stopping crime and tamping down on illegal immigration — were winning matters for Team Trump, and for good reason.

The American people are sick and tired of being sick and tired about the left’s obsession with being soft-on-crime, be it shoplifters or people hopping the border illegally.

Empathy is important, but not at the expense of actual Americans, something Democrats have clearly forgotten (see: The taxpayer dollars wasted, so Democrats could try and bring that “Maryland Man” back stateside) in recent times.

And by siding with illegal immigrants over law enforcement, it’s clear where Newsom stands on this matter — a stance that won’t resonate with the majority of the American electorate.

But even besides torpedoing his own presidential ambitions, there’s another issue that Newsom should carefully consider here: Homan isn’t one to mess around.

(I mean this with the utmost respect, but I genuinely don’t think I’ve ever seen Homan smile.)

Homan has acted on his tough rhetoric regarding immigration and doesn’t seem poised to stop anytime soon.

The former acting ICE head has also minced no words when it comes to addressing the scourge of illegal immigration — and he didn’t mince words on Newsom, either.

Here’s the exchange that seemed to spark Newsom’s tirade in the first place:

“Gov. Newsom is an embarrassment to this state,” says Border Czar Tom Homan. “If he cared about public safety in the state of California, he would not have a sanctuary for criminals — where criminals get released to the streets of this state every day because of his policies.” pic.twitter.com/KLTujmgmfN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 8, 2025

“Look, Gov. Newsom is an embarrassment to this state,” Homan told MSNBC.

And if Newsom has anything to say about it, he’d love to be an embarrassment to this entire nation, as well.

Too bad his inane rhetoric might kill those chances.

Oh, well.

