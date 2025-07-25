Gavin Newsom Whines After Federal Appeals Court Rules His Unprecedented Ammunition Law Goes Too Far

But we do this for your own good. We only want to keep you safe. Why can’t you see how much we care about you?

We have heard it all before, courtesy of the same tyrants who locked us in our homes five years ago.

According to Cal Matters — a California-focused news outlet — on Thursday the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that the Golden State’s unprecedented law requiring background checks for ammunition purchases violates the Second Amendment, prompting a predictable meltdown from the state’s resident tyrant, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Strong gun laws save lives,” the governor pontificated in a written statement, “and today’s decision is a slap in the face to the progress California has made in recent years to keep its communities safer from gun violence. Californians voted to require background checks on ammunition and their voices should matter.”

Justice Sandra Segal Ikuta saw things differently.

“Given the fees and delays associated with California’s ammunition background check regime, and the wide range of transactions to which it applies, we conclude that, in all applications, the regime meaningfully constrains California residents’ right to keep and bear arms,” Ikuta wrote in the majority opinion.

“By subjecting Californians to background checks for all ammunition purchases, California’s ammunition background check regime infringes on the fundamental right to keep and bear arms,” she continued, according to Reuters.

In 2016 California voters approved a ballot measure requiring initial background checks on ammunition purchases. The same measure also included a requirement that gun owners purchase four-year ammunition permits.

Democrat-dominated governments, however, invariably creep toward greater control. Thus, the California legislature later added an amendment requiring background checks for each ammunition purchase.

Thankfully, in this case the federal court system operated as intended. It protected citizens’ clear constitutional rights from infringement by a democratic-yet-tyrannical majority.

Indeed, every law, no matter its source, must answer the same question: Where did the government get the power? In this case, where did the government get the power to compel free citizens to inform the government each time they buy ammunition? After all, the Second Amendment exists to protect citizens from their government.

In any event, the decision represented a great victory, thanks in large part to plaintiff Kim Rhode.

A three-time Olympic gold medalist in shooting events, per Reuters, Rhode celebrated the ruling on the social media platform X.

“As lead plaintiff in Rhode v. Bonta, I just defeated @CAgovernor Newsom’s ammo law… again… at the 9th Circuit,” she wrote, later adding that “[a]t this point, I think Gavin just likes losing to me.”

VICTORY Again!

As lead plaintiff in Rhode v. Bonta, I just defeated @CAgovernor Newsom’s ammo law… again… at the 9th Circuit. Two-time ruling: Unconstitutional.

Stop wasting taxpayer money. I’ve represented this country for 30 years.

At this point, I think Gavin just likes… — Kim Rhode (@KimRhode) July 24, 2025

Another X user credited President Donald Trump and celebrated the court itself.

“Trump 45 started the process of decommunizing the 9th, and it shows. Lets get the job finished under 47!” the user wrote.

9th Circuit overturns CA’s law requiring background checks for ammunition purchases. Trump 45 started the process of decommunizing the 9th, and it shows. Lets get the job finished under 47! pic.twitter.com/HYmK7aQuH3 — Dont TreadOnMe 🇺🇸 (@DontTreadOnUS) July 24, 2025

Indeed, Trump-appointed Circuit Judge Bridget Bade joined Ikuta in the majority, per Reuters. Former President George W. Bush appointed Ikuta.

In the end, Newsom — one of America’s most egregious and hypocritical COVID tyrants — lost. And that means that freedom won.

