Gavin Newsom's 'Emergency' Attempt to Stop Trump Fails

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, unwilling to confront rioters in his own state, decided to confront President Donald Trump in federal court.

But on Tuesday, a judge turned down a Newsom “emergency motion” for the court to intervene in Trump’s use of the California National Guard and U.S. Marines to restore order in Los Angeles and surrounding areas wracked by violence since the weekend.

Instead, the court approved a Trump administration request for time to respond to Newsom’s motion and set a hearing on the matter for Thursday.

Judge DENIES Gavin Newsom TRO and GRANTS President Trump to brief the issue. pic.twitter.com/xXp0tSWcOX — CryptoLawyer (@CryptoLawyerz) June 10, 2025

That doesn’t sound like the court considers it much of an “emergency.”

And it had to come as an unwelcome development to the potential Democratic contender for the 2028 presidential nomination.

Still, according to a report in The Hill, a Newsom representative tried to put the best spin on the setback:

“The court did not deny or rule on the Governor’s request for a temporary restraining order. The court set a hearing for Thursday, after the federal government and the state file additional briefs, and we anticipate the court will rule on the request for a TRO a short time later,” the representative told The Hill.

In a post on the social media platform X announcing his “emergency motion,” Newsom accused Trump of “turning the military against American citizens.”

I just filed an emergency motion in court to immediately block the ongoing and unnecessary militarization of Los Angeles. The federal government is turning the military against American citizens. This is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy. pic.twitter.com/foadPUdlow — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 10, 2025

And while he had plenty of supporters — he’s governor of far-left California, after all — there were also plenty of caustic comments, too.

I’m an American citizen. I’m in the LA area. I in no way whatsoever feel like the military is being turned against me. I do feel like it’s being used to thwart criminals and illegal aliens, and I’m confused as to why you’re on the side of the criminals. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) June 10, 2025

If only you worked this hard to make California safe & prosperous. — Runningbear (@RunningBearTx) June 10, 2025

Quit wasting our taxpayer money and do something for the citizens in California. Help with shutting down the riots. Help with the deportations. — Christine Rush (@christinerush) June 10, 2025

The court developments are the latest front in the ongoing war between Trump and California officials, including Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, over responding to the riots.

And so far, neither side appears to be backing down.

