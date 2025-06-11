Share
News
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 24.
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 24. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom's 'Emergency' Attempt to Stop Trump Fails

 By Joe Saunders  June 11, 2025 at 8:38am
Share

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, unwilling to confront rioters in his own state, decided to confront President Donald Trump in federal court.

But on Tuesday, a judge turned down a Newsom “emergency motion” for the court to intervene in Trump’s use of the California National Guard and U.S. Marines to restore order in Los Angeles and surrounding areas wracked by violence since the weekend.

Instead, the court approved a Trump administration request for time to respond to Newsom’s motion and set a hearing on the matter for Thursday.

That doesn’t sound like the court considers it much of an “emergency.”

And it had to come as an unwelcome development to the potential Democratic contender for the 2028 presidential nomination.

Still, according to a report in The Hill, a Newsom representative tried to put the best spin on the setback:

Is Trump right to send the military to L.A.?

“The court did not deny or rule on the Governor’s request for a temporary restraining order. The court set a hearing for Thursday, after the federal government and the state file additional briefs, and we anticipate the court will rule on the request for a TRO a short time later,” the representative told The Hill.

In a post on the social media platform X announcing his “emergency motion,” Newsom accused Trump of “turning the military against American citizens.”

And while he had plenty of supporters — he’s governor of far-left California, after all — there were also plenty of caustic comments, too.

Related:
Trump Comments on Potential Arrest of Gavin Newsom: 'I Would Do It'

The court developments are the latest front in the ongoing war between Trump and California officials, including Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, over responding to the riots.

And so far, neither side appears to be backing down.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Gavin Newsom's 'Emergency' Attempt to Stop Trump Fails
Watch: Pelosi Humiliates Herself - Makes Up Sections of Constitution That Don't Exist as Dems Behind Her Nod in Agreement
'Fabricating a Specific Lie': Kash Patel Reportedly Sues MSNBC Analyst After Nightlife Comments
Trump Makes Alarming Accusation: Iran Is 'Much More Aggressive' Than 'Just Days Ago'
Supreme Court Sides with DOGE in Social Security Fight
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation