Gavin Newsom's Office Warns Diners To Wear Masks 'In Between Bites'

By Jack Davis
Published October 6, 2020 at 10:36am
One of the latest mask mania mandates from the office of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proving a hard pill for many to swallow.

Last week, Newsom’s office chided anyone eating in public to wear a mask in between bites.

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend?” Newsom’s office tweeted Friday. “Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy.”

The image that accompanied the text included the words: “Minimize the number of times you take your mask off.”

TRENDING: As Trump Gains on Biden, Rasmussen Uncovers Massive 'Suppression' of National Polls

The tweet had critics aplenty.

“Did you get all that? Spot the contradiction?” Nick Kangadis wrote for the Media Research Center.

“In one sentence, Newsom’s office want[s] you to be masked ‘in between bites’ of your food should you go out to dinner with your family. Then in the graphic, just two sentences later, they tell people to ‘Minimize the number of times you take your mask off,'” he wrote.

Do you think the directive from Newsom's office is contradictory?

“Now, I’m no mathematician, but wouldn’t you be taking off your mask a ton if you had to put it back on ‘in between bites?’

“Of course these edicts don’t make sense, but then again, it is California. Just saying.”

The concept was fodder for Twitter to chew on:

RELATED: California Will Now Fine Corporations if Their Execs Don't Have the Right Skin Color

Durland Fish, PhD, professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, has said that putting a mask on and taking it off while eating could make things worse.

He told NBC’s “Today” that the risk of spreading the virus from the mask to the hands touching the mask increases with every touch.

Jade Flinn, the nurse educator for the Biocontainment Unit at Johns Hopkins Medicine, offered a solution that seems like it could be just as much work as putting a mask on and taking it off between bites.

“Store [your mask] in a clean receptacle,” Flinn said.

“You want to keep it in a well-ventilated bag, usually a paper bag, so there’s not really a chance that it would grow any mold or fungus.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
