Share
News
Rapper Nicki Minaj speaks at a panel discussing the persecution of Christians in Nigeria in New York City on Nov. 18, 2025.
Rapper Nicki Minaj speaks at a panel discussing the persecution of Christians in Nigeria in New York City on Nov. 18, 2025. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

'GavOUT': Rapper Nicki Minaj Savages Gavin Newsom Over His Wanting to See 'Trans Kids'

 By Jack Davis  December 15, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

Rapper Nicki Minaj savaged Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his recent pandering to the transgender community.

“I want to see trans kids,” Newsom said in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“I have a trans godson. There’s no governor who has signed more pro-trans legislation than I have. No one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ community.”

The comment was fodder for a storm of sarcasm from the rapper on X.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that,” Minaj posted along with an image of Chucky form the movie “Child’s Play.”

“Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav,” she wrote.

She ended her post by taunting, “The Gav Nots GavOUT Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

But the ridicule did not end there.

Related:
Breaking Report: Hollywood Legend Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Have Been Killed by Their Son Nick

“Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @‘m,” she wrote.

“Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role,” she also posted.

“Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love,” she wrote in another post.

“Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace,” said another post.

Minaj has outraged the left before. Last month, she publicly support President Donald Trump’s efforts to defend Nigerian Christians against persecution.

“No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice,” she posted on X at the time.

“Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer,” she added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Pete Hegseth Announces Plan to Restore George Washington's Military Chaplain Corps to Its Former Glory
Nick Reiner Had a Bizarre Interaction with a Famous Comedian the Night Before His Parents' Murder: Report
Trump Issues New Travel Bans and Restrictions for 20 Countries
Watch: Brawl Erupts in Mexico City Congress as Female Lawmakers Push, Slap, Yank Hair
Report: At Least 2 of the 5 Leftist New Year's Eve Bombing Suspects Are Transgender
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation