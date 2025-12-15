'GavOUT': Rapper Nicki Minaj Savages Gavin Newsom Over His Wanting to See 'Trans Kids'

Rapper Nicki Minaj savaged Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his recent pandering to the transgender community.

“I want to see trans kids,” Newsom said in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“I have a trans godson. There’s no governor who has signed more pro-trans legislation than I have. No one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ community.”

The comment was fodder for a storm of sarcasm from the rapper on X.

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav The Gav Nots GavOUT Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that,” Minaj posted along with an image of Chucky form the movie “Child’s Play.”

“Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav,” she wrote.

Slimy Newsom is a fast talker but ⁦@NICKIMINAJ⁩ is right! You lost America https://t.co/wKWyua90CQ — Susie Cue (@debbieraerae) December 12, 2025

She ended her post by taunting, “The Gav Nots GavOUT Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

But the ridicule did not end there.

“Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @‘m,” she wrote.

Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @‘m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role pic.twitter.com/4xPt7BrO1L — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

“Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role,” she also posted.

Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love. Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace. pic.twitter.com/XYHGPnhEo9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

“Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love,” she wrote in another post.

“Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace,” said another post.

Minaj has outraged the left before. Last month, she publicly support President Donald Trump’s efforts to defend Nigerian Christians against persecution.

“No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice,” she posted on X at the time.

“Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer,” she added.

