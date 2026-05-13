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Gay Couple Who Acquired 5 Boys Arrested on Child Sex Charges

 By Bryan Chai  May 12, 2026 at 5:20pm
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A horrific scandal has rocked Harnett County in North Carolina.

Two men from the county have been arrested after a bevy of heinous charges were levied against them, according to a May 7 report from WRAL-TV, after the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office received multiple tips through its database.

Joshua Lee Gilliam, 39, has been charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as first-degree statutory sexual offense and indecent liberties.

He did not receive bond.

Ronald Wayne Lynch, also 39, meanwhile has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lynch was able to secure bond of $360,000.

Both men made their first appearances in Harnett County District Court on Thursday.

WNCN-TV reported that authorities seized several electronic devices after searching the two men’s shared domicile.

Both were eventually charged after an inspection of those devices.

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Children’s rights activist Katy Faust took to social media to share her disgust with the abhorrent ordeal — while adding a few more gut-wrenching details herself.

“Josh and Wayne Gilliam have been arrested on child sex abuse charges,” Faust posted to X. “Per X bio, they have five sons and were ‘married’ in 2020. The last child at least was acquired at the hospital.”

She added, “Note: sexual predators can procure surrogate babies with no background checks.”

The Family Education Trust, meanwhile, took a much more forceful approach in discussing the situation, while also pointing blame at the authorities who were either unwilling or unable to protect the adopted boys.

“Here we go again — authorities disregarding safeguarding because it’s fashionable for male couples to adopt/foster/and buy babies,” the group posted on X. “Police received multiple online tips through a database accusing Gillam and Lynch of having child sexual abuse material.”

Additional charges against Gilliam and Lynch are pending.

This investigation is still ongoing. It’s unclear if any of the adopted children were involved in what happened.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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