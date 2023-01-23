A horrifying story out of Georgia involving a gay couple who allegedly sexually abused and pimped out their adopted sons came to light last week and sent a shock through the nation. Now we are learning how the two defendants are facing a form of jailhouse justice.

In July of 2022, police in Walton County, Georgia, arrested William and Zachary Zulock, a gay couple and prominent LGBT activists, after they discovered evidence that the couple was creating child pornography using their adopted children.

While this was already known, last week, Townhall published a bombshell four-part investigative report that revealed the full extent and seriousness of the charges they are now facing.

The report gives the horrifying details of how the couple allegedly sexually abused their adopted sons and how they allegedly created child pornography and pimped them out to accomplices. It also explains how they were able to adopt the two children, despite a background check revealing that Zachary Zulock had previously been under investigation for child sexual abuse.

Now, Part 4 has revealed what life is like for the defendants in prison. It details how Zachary Zulock especially is being subject to what’s commonly called “jail justice.”

According to the report, Zachary Zulock is being held in a maximum security prison with other hardcore criminals, such as rapists and murderers. Yet even in this environment, there is a sort of honor code among the inmates, who tend to look down on other inmates whose crimes they feel are more despicable.

Those who commit crimes against children are considered the lowest of the low on the prison social ladder, and Zachary is finding that out the hard way.

In a taped jailhouse call with a relative, Zachary can be heard saying that he fears that the other inmates are putting something in his drinks. “I think someone put something in my drink . . . It made my…arm and everything go numb. I couldn’t move my hands. My fingers were stuck.”

Zachary was taken to the nurse who gave him a drug for inflammation, and he implored his relatives to convince his lawyer to free him on bail. He also said that his cellmate is threatening to physically beat him.

Ironically, Zachary, despite living a lifestyle completely contrary to the teachings of Christ, has found solace in reading the Bible during his time behind bars.

“Reading the Bible is helping,” he said, “And I think I read the whole thing in 16 days. But then, I’ve been re-reading it. That way I can, you know, re-understand things and retake things in, ’cause it’s a lot to take in the first time you read it.”

Meanwhile, William, his “husband” has been having to contend with the prison food because of his dietary restrictions and has often complained about the decrypted physical state of the prison.

He has also expressed concern for Zachary’s mental well-being, as he sits in prison and awaits trial.

Yet despite the sob stories that they are telling their relatives and the media, the general public seems to have no sympathy for their plight at all, and wants them to face harsh punishment, some even calling for the death penalty.

It is interesting to note that these people share the same feelings towards these two as hardcore criminals who committed some heinous crimes. Even criminals have a sense of morality and feel that there are some acts that just go too far.

If criminals are able to call out evil when they see it, then we should be able to as well.

