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Jesse Watters appears on air with political commentator Guy Benson during the Fox News Special prior to President Trump's Joint Address to Congress at the Fox News D.C. Bureau on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
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Jesse Watters appears on air with political commentator Guy Benson during the Fox News Special prior to President Trump's Joint Address to Congress at the Fox News D.C. Bureau on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

Gay Fox News Pundit Under Fire After Acquiring a Newborn Baby

 By Samantha Chang  July 23, 2026 at 7:29am
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The “conservative” movement is dying after decades of moral decay.

In the latest clown show, Fox News contributor Guy Benson — a so-called conservative pundit — gleefully announced that he has acquired a baby girl via surrogacy.

This latest acquisition comes almost three years after Benson acquired a baby boy with his “husband,” Adam Wise.

“She’s here, and she’s perfect,” Benson wrote in a July 20 Instagram post. “We are blessed and overjoyed to welcome Madison Halsey into the world and into our family.”

“Our hearts are filled to the brim. A baby girl. We are just so thankful,” he added.

Many conservatives congratulated Benson, including Fox News host Dana Perino and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

However, the announcement also drew volcanic backlash from other conservatives, who were outraged that yet another baby will grow up without a mom.

Should this type of surrogacy be outlawed?

“It is never ethical to intentionally deny a child her mother… which is exactly what happened here,” one X user wrote.

“Guy got what he *wants.* Baby girl is denied what she NEEDS.”

“That poor baby will long for her mother for her entire life,” another commenter lamented.

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“It’s infuriating to see a child have to bear a lifelong burden to appease selfish adults whose own lifestyle cannot afford them the opportunity to become a parent.”

Numerous other X users agreed.

By now, we’ve all seen the destructive societal impact of having generations of fatherless boys be raised by single moms.

Children who grow up in fatherless households experience far higher risks of poverty, juvenile delinquency, substance abuse, and incarceration.

Now that society has normalized fatherlessness, the reverse trend is escalating — motherless households — as gay couples acquire children en masse through surrogacy or adoption.

We need to stop normalizing dysfunction and realize that children need their moms and their dads.

It is difficult enough to raise healthy, happy children in today’s warped, toxic world. Why would we purposely handicap them from the outset?

The “family” as a social institution is under attack now more than ever due to the relentless left-wing subversion of the nuclear family, which has a dad and a mom.

Sadly, the cowardly right-wing surrender in the culture wars has made the situation even more bleak.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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