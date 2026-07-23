Gay Fox News Pundit Under Fire After Acquiring a Newborn Baby

The “conservative” movement is dying after decades of moral decay.

In the latest clown show, Fox News contributor Guy Benson — a so-called conservative pundit — gleefully announced that he has acquired a baby girl via surrogacy.

This latest acquisition comes almost three years after Benson acquired a baby boy with his “husband,” Adam Wise.

“She’s here, and she’s perfect,” Benson wrote in a July 20 Instagram post. “We are blessed and overjoyed to welcome Madison Halsey into the world and into our family.”

“Our hearts are filled to the brim. A baby girl. We are just so thankful,” he added.

Many conservatives congratulated Benson, including Fox News host Dana Perino and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

However, the announcement also drew volcanic backlash from other conservatives, who were outraged that yet another baby will grow up without a mom.

Should this type of surrogacy be outlawed? Yes No

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“It is never ethical to intentionally deny a child her mother… which is exactly what happened here,” one X user wrote.

“Guy got what he *wants.* Baby girl is denied what she NEEDS.”

It is never ethical to intentionally deny a child her mother … which is exactly what happened here. 😔 Guy got what he *wants.* Baby girl is denied what she NEEDS. That’s never loving. https://t.co/OfQ5EbzyQp — Glenn T. Stanton (@GlennStanton) July 22, 2026

“That poor baby will long for her mother for her entire life,” another commenter lamented.

“It’s infuriating to see a child have to bear a lifelong burden to appease selfish adults whose own lifestyle cannot afford them the opportunity to become a parent.”

That poor baby will long for her mother for her entire life. It’s infuriating to see a child have to bear a lifelong burden to appease selfish adults whose own lifestyle cannot afford them the opportunity to become a parent. So wrong. — Catherine (@cfirenze4) July 21, 2026

Numerous other X users agreed.

Stop deliberately creating broken situations, depriving children of their mother so homosexual men can feel validated. This is selfish and evil. — ElizaRenae (@eliza_renae) July 22, 2026

They had this baby created solely for the purpose of vanity and had a baby created intentionally without her mother in her life.

Absolute tragedy.

Babies are not commodities, babies are not accessories.

Ban surrogacy. — David Biddle (@davidebiddle) July 21, 2026

By now, we’ve all seen the destructive societal impact of having generations of fatherless boys be raised by single moms.

Children who grow up in fatherless households experience far higher risks of poverty, juvenile delinquency, substance abuse, and incarceration.

DAILY REMINDER: Fatherlessness is the great predictor for criminality It’s nearly a 1:1 ratio. Almost ALL criminals WORLDWIDE were fatherless, growing up. pic.twitter.com/Kn75s6fVQf — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 3, 2025

Uncomfortable truth: fatherlessness (not systemic racism) is a primary driver of black male incarceration. 70% of incarcerated black youth come from fatherless homes. 57% of adult inmates grew up in broken homes. Boys from single-mother homes are 2x more likely to be jailed. pic.twitter.com/EXubuIEKs9 — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) April 24, 2026

Now that society has normalized fatherlessness, the reverse trend is escalating — motherless households — as gay couples acquire children en masse through surrogacy or adoption.

We need to stop normalizing dysfunction and realize that children need their moms and their dads.

It is difficult enough to raise healthy, happy children in today’s warped, toxic world. Why would we purposely handicap them from the outset?

Two gay men in Nashville are sparking nationwide outrage after recording a video of themselves mocking the baby they had via surrogacy as it cries for its mother for content. Man: “Who do you want, Dada or Pop?” Baby: “Mama” Man: “No, there is no mama.” Baby: cries pic.twitter.com/ym3ujfdS0Q — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 16, 2026

The “family” as a social institution is under attack now more than ever due to the relentless left-wing subversion of the nuclear family, which has a dad and a mom.

Sadly, the cowardly right-wing surrender in the culture wars has made the situation even more bleak.

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