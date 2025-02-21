The Gay Men’s Chorus recently revealed that their show at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., will no longer be part of this year’s “Pride” Month festivities.

The move comes after President Donald Trump installed himself as chairman of the public-private cultural institution and established his loyalists as board members, voicing concern with the woke direction of the entity.

The Gay Men’s Chorus was set to perform at a concert in late May, but they announced via Instagram on Wednesday that the show had been nixed.

“We are deeply disappointed with the news that our upcoming Pride performance with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) has been canceled,” the group said.

“We believe in the power of music to educate and uplift, to foster love, understanding, and community, and we regret that this opportunity has been taken away,” it added.

The decision was actually made before Trump installed himself as chairman, according to National Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jean Davidson, per NBC News.

“Before the leadership transition at the Kennedy Center, we made the decision to postpone Peacock Among Pigeons due to financial and scheduling factors,” Davidson explained.

But if you read the comments below the Gay Men’s Chorus statement on Instagram, you would think that Trump himself personally stormed into the Kennedy Center and tore up the contract with his own two orange hands.

“Perform it outside as a protest. Grant them no peace,” one commenter recommended.

“I’m half expecting for Trump to try and cancel world pride this year,” another whined.

“They will never silence us!” a third user vowed.

But the commander-in-chief may very well silence them.

When he announced himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center and described the overhaul, Trump specifically noted that “just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth,” vowing that “THIS WILL STOP.”

“The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation,” he continued. “For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

The move to invade and reshape the Kennedy Center shows that the Trump administration and the broader American right may be ready for more offensive warfare.

We are used to Republican administrations entering office, lowering taxes by a few percentage points, and then leaving, only for a Democrat to come next and work to radically reshape the entire country.

But the effort to influence the arts, which have for decades been a stronghold of progressive power from which conservatives have been ostracized, is an entirely different tactic.

We want to end perversion, retake our country, and celebrate a culture of actual goodness, beauty, and truth, not smut-like drag shows for children and the Gay Men’s Chorus.

The woke degenerates should be breaking out into cold sweats every single day wondering whether Trump will be invading yet another one of their “safe spaces.”

This invasion of the Kennedy Center is a welcome first step.

