Gay Watchdog Lives Up to Liberal Stereotype, Gets Offended Over Term 'Pillow Fight'

There is a reason that the perpetual whiners and complainers, particularly those on the left, are often referred to as “snowflakes” as they routinely claim offense and “melt” at the slightest perceived provocation.

Unfortunately for them, the folks over at the LGBTQ advocacy and watchdog organization GLAAD only served to reinforce the very “snowflake” stereotype it seeks to diminish by utterly melting down over the use of an entirely innocuous word, the Washington Examiner reported.

The term in question that riled up GLAAD was “pillow fight” and the target of the organization’s ire was left-leaning media outlet Politico, which co-hosted the recent Democratic primary presidential debate in Los Angeles.

In the daily Politico “Playbook” issued ahead of the debate on Thursday, as part of its predictions for what viewers might expect to see, highlighted the ongoing “pillow fight” between South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren over their financial backgrounds, fundraisers and donor makeup and implied that those issues could come into play in the debate.

Sure enough, there was some heated and hypocritical back-and-forth between Buttigieg and Warren during the debate, which Politico duly noted on Friday — as well as the complaint it had received from GLAAD about the choice of words used in the previous day’s Playbook.

Politico noted that “GLAAD sent us a note yesterday about Playbook PM, noting that our use of ‘pillow fight’ when describing a fight between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren may have offended people. That was not our intent — pillow fight, in our mind, connotes a fight where no one draws blood.”

Exactly. A “pillow fight” has always been used to denote a squabble or even combat in which none of the participants are hurt, and is nothing that anyone with common sense and a well-adjusted disposition would get offended about.

Then again, this is GLAAD we are talking about here, an organization comprised largely of the perpetually offended who go out of their way to find and complain about anything and everything that might prove offensive to somebody, somewhere.

Drew Anderson, the director of news and rapid response at GLAAD, issued a statement that Politico Playbook dutifully shared with readers as an explanation of the organization’s complaint about the use of the “loaded” term.

“For women and LGBTQ people at the workplace, hearing phrases like ‘dramatic,’ ‘over the top,’ and even ‘pillow fight’ during office disagreements fosters negative stereotypes and diminishes a person simply because of who they are,” Anderson said.

“Disagreements happen in politics, but using these loaded terms during disputes feed into the sexist and homophobic tropes that simply have no place in our political coverage and rhetoric.”

No, what reinforces and feeds into “sexist and homophobic tropes” is when folks like Anderson and his GLAAD compatriots get all bent out of shape over simple descriptive words that have innocuous meanings.

Anderson and GLAAD want to do away with the trope that LGBTQ people and women are weak and incapable of being competitive, disagreeable or tough.

But by melting down at the use of the term “pillow fight,” all Anderson and GLAAD did was lend credence to that exact stereotype they want to dismiss and confirm what many already suspected — that they are just a bunch of snowflakes.

GLAAD has actually done a disservice to those LGBTQ folks that it purports to represent by reinforcing the stereotype — particularly those who, by way of their own actions and behavior, have disproven the trope that they are weak and incapable of holding their own in a serious confrontation.

That makes it all the more difficult to take GLAAD and other left-leaning organizations like it seriously when they will inevitably complain in the future about the next supposedly offensive stereotype or trope they aim to get rid of.

