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Palestinian Hamas fighters gather at the site of the handing over of the bodies of four Israeli hostages in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 20, 2025.
Commentary
Palestinian Hamas fighters gather at the site of the handing over of the bodies of four Israeli hostages in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 20, 2025. (Saeed Jaras - Middle East Images - AFP / Getty Images)

Gaza Health Ministry Makes Massive Blunder, Releases Health Numbers Debunking Their Own Genocide Narrative

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 2, 2026 at 6:11am
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Either the Gaza Health Ministry just committed narrative suicide or the Israelis are committing the worst genocide ever.

Those are the only conclusions one can draw from the quiet dump of mortality numbers for 2025 — which, for the first time since the start of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in 2023, delineates natural deaths from combat deaths and accidents.

As it turns out, there’s no excess mortality beyond war operations, and those deaths are concentrated where you might think they would be: military-age men.

The data, which were released without much fanfare, show that the proportion of deaths exploded for those in military age range.

“It is evident that the proportion of deaths rose considerably for the 20–34 age group, reaching 28.8% of death cases, and the proportion of deaths for the under-20 age group rose to 28%, whereas it had been 17.4 in 2022,” the report stated.

As numerous social media users noted, this meant that “operation of war” was responsible for most deaths, especially in the 20 to 60 age group.

War operations and accidents, the report stated, were responsible for “76.5% of total deaths.”

And gleaning from all data, even the Gaza Health Ministry’s report noted that the driver of mortality in Gaza was young men.

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Gosh, under what condition would mostly younger men make up an inordinately large number of deaths? I can’t put my finger on it. Begins with a W.

Just to be clear, this is the same Gaza Health Ministry that has been misleading the media in terms of deaths from the conflict in Gaza from the get-go. If these are their own numbers, then, it must be a great deal worse than that for them.

Consider, for instance, the kinds of corrections into which the Health Ministry has drawn American media in just the past few years:

When they would just release raw numbers that were eaten up by the same people who insisted some kind of “genocide” was afoot, pretty much everyone familiar with their shenanigans noted that their data, such as it could be relied upon, did not distinguish between war fatalities and ordinary fatalities.

This meant there was no evidence whether or not there was famine or actual genocide — something that would have been distributed among all age groups and without regard for gender. That is, unless the Jewish people — victims of modern history’s worst genocide — didn’t actually know how genocide works.

That same Health Ministry that’s been feeding into all of these faulty narratives just committed narrative suicide, in other words. They only have excess mortality in Gaza if you count the war, and specifically look toward military-age men as dying in disproportionate numbers.

What a disaster. They let the real numbers out. All you have to do is glance at them, and you’ll immediately see that what all of Hamas’ critics have been saying all along is true. If this surprises you, you haven’t been paying attention.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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