SECTIONS
News
Print

GDP Growth Beats Economists' Expectations for Third Quarter

×
By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published October 30, 2019 at 9:25am
Print

Government officials revealed encouraging economic data Wednesday, reporting unexpected third-quarter growth in U.S. gross domestic product.

According to the Department of Commerce, an “‘advanced estimate” released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis found the average recorded growth in the U.S. economy was approximately 1.9 percent for the quarter.

This estimate signifies a minor decrease from the previous quarter, which experienced a 2.0 percent annualized growth rate.

But the results are “better-than-expected,” CNBC reported, with the market surging above estimates from economists who said U.S. real GDP would not exceed 1.6 percent in the third quarter when polled by Dow Jones in recent weeks.

TRENDING: Founding Fox News Reporter Catherine Herridge Abruptly Leaves the Network To Join CBS

Greatly contributing to this growth were substantial consumer spending and no shortage of government expenditures at the federal, state and local level over the past three months.

According to CNBC, consumer spending remained resilient with 2.9 percent growth in the third quarter — a marked drop in growth from the astounding, and in large part unsustainable, 4.6 percent growth reported in the second quarter.

This “deceleration” was also seen in the area of government expenditures, which the Commerce Department reported fell far less dramatically between quarters.

While consumers continue to feel the benefits of the Trump economy, it seems those benefits are slowing a bit faster for businesses and large corporations, who witnessed a 1.5 percent regression in gross private domestic investment.

That drop follows a more substantial 6.3 percent drop the previous quarter.

And slowing of GDP growth over the past two quarters has led to a substantial uptick in sensational forecasting of a looming economic collapse — particularly among left-wing establishment media outlets.

Still, members of the Trump administration celebrated the economic numbers, with President Donald Trump himself seeming to respond to the news Wednesday morning on Twitter, saying simply, “The Greatest Economy in American History!”

RELATED: After Years of Common Core, Betsy DeVos Announces 'Devastating' Results

According to Bloomberg, the Trump administration’s optimistic take on the economy might just be the most logical response as the bulk of recent economic damages seem to have been dealt by market uncertainty pertaining to the ongoing trade war with China.

And this uncertainty, the outlet reports, might be offset a while longer should continued spending and high confidence in a rock-solid labor market continue to come from the American consumer.

Do you think talk of a recession was fake news?

“The most important question lingering over the growth outlook for the next few quarters is whether consumers will be able to adequately shoulder the burden, as business investment and exports languish in response to economic uncertainty, trade tensions and dollar strength,” Bloomberg economists Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva and Eliza Winger said.

“As of the third quarter, consumers were holding up adequately; this is not surprising to Bloomberg Economics, given the resilience of consumer attitudes and relative health of the labor market,” they said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Trump Releases Identity of Dog Who Helped Take Down Al-Baghdadi, Says White House Visit Is Coming Soon
Tulsi Gabbard Doubles Down, Says Undoing Hillary Clinton's 'Failed Legacy' Is the Goal of Her Campaign
Footage Shows Democratic Party Leader Accusing Trump of 'Aligning Himself with ISIS' Hours Before Al-Baghdadi Kill
GDP Growth Beats Economists' Expectations for Third Quarter
14-Year-Old Girl Charged for Punching Man in Trump Costume While Friends Film Attack
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×