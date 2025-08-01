Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former Director of National Intelligence, called on the FBI to check recently discovered burn bags filled with classified documents related to Russiagate for fingerprints.

There is no better agency in the U.S. to do so, since it manages the largest fingerprint database.

“ALL OF THESE BURN BAG DOCUMENTS WILL HAVE FINGERPRINTS ON THESE DOCUMENTS,” Flynn posted on social media on Thursday.

“IF YOU WERE ONE OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR TRYING TO DESTROY THIS EVIDENCE, YOU NEED TO COME FORWARD NOW,” he continued.

“@FBIDirectorKash & @FBIDDBongino you may want to consider a very short window for amnesty for those who come forward to tell the truth,” Flynn concluded.

Fox News reported Thursday that the burn bags filled with classified documents were in a previously unknown sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, at FBI headquarters.

A classified annex to a report on Russiagate written by former special counsel John Durham was among those documents. The annex included the intelligence reviewed by Durham.

“Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting [President Donald] Trump to Russia,” Fox quoted a source as saying.

“Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane. It’s really hard to see how Brennan, Clapper and Comey are going to be able to explain this away,” the source said, referring to former CIA chief John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former FBI Director James Comey.

Crossfire Hurricane was the investigation the FBI launched in July 2016 to determine whether the Donald Trump campaign was colluding with Russia to impact the outcome of the presidential election.

In June of this year, Patel told podcast host Joe Rogan about finding a room full of documents and computer equipment “that no one had ever seen or heard of.”

“Just think about this,” Patel recounted. “Me, as director of the FBI, the former ‘Russiagate guy,’ when I first got to the bureau, found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of. Locked the key and hid access and just said, ‘No one’s ever gonna find this place.’”

Kash Patel on Joe Rogan: “When I first got to the Bureau, I found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of…”pic.twitter.com/TsazJMRcF5 — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) June 6, 2025

Patel played a pivotal role, while serving as senior counsel on the House Select Committee on Intelligence under then-Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, of uncovering that the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign had funded the Steele Dossier. The FBI used that document to obtain warrants from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to spy on Trump’s campaign.

By his own admission in 2019, Comey signed at least “two or three” of the FISA warrant applications.

Comey says he didn’t know the details of the investigation or that a Russian source discredited the dossier moments before admitting he signed “at least” 2-3 FISA warrants. This is absolutely appalling negligence.https://t.co/hvw1jNzPvo pic.twitter.com/VQNNNPQfJK — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) December 16, 2019

Patel’s instincts told him, based on his time as a federal prosecutor before working for Nunes, that the FBI’s FISA warrant application (which relied heavily on the dossier) did not pass muster.

“Having done FISAs myself, I was like, ‘This might be one of the worst documents I’ve ever seen,’” Patel said in the 2020 documentary film “The Plot Against the President.”

Patel told Nunes the best way to get to the bottom of it was to follow the money regarding the creation of the Steele Dossier by subpoenaing bank records. Nunes approved the move, which led to Patel discovering the DNC and Clinton campaign were behind it.

Flynn is right. The burn-bag documents should be fingerprinted to find out exactly who at the FBI was involved in Russiagate.

