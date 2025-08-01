Share
Commentary
Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn encouraged FBI officials to get fingerprints from the burn bags discovered in a secret room at FBI Headquarters.
Commentary
Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn encouraged FBI officials to get fingerprints from the burn bags discovered in a secret room at FBI Headquarters. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images; MF3d / Getty Images)

Gen. Flynn Caught One of the Most Important Details of Newly Found FBI Burn Bags - Could Hit Comey Himself: Fingerprints

 By Randy DeSoto  August 1, 2025 at 1:34pm
Share

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former Director of National Intelligence, called on the FBI to check recently discovered burn bags filled with classified documents related to Russiagate for fingerprints.

There is no better agency in the U.S. to do so, since it manages the largest fingerprint database.

“ALL OF THESE BURN BAG DOCUMENTS WILL HAVE FINGERPRINTS ON THESE DOCUMENTS,” Flynn posted on social media on Thursday.

“IF YOU WERE ONE OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR TRYING TO DESTROY THIS EVIDENCE, YOU NEED TO COME FORWARD NOW,” he continued.

“@FBIDirectorKash & @FBIDDBongino you may want to consider a very short window for amnesty for those who come forward to tell the truth,” Flynn concluded.

Fox News reported Thursday that the burn bags filled with classified documents were in a previously unknown sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, at FBI headquarters.

A classified annex to a report on Russiagate written by former special counsel John Durham was among those documents. The annex included the intelligence reviewed by Durham.

Should Trump show mercy to any involved in obstructing the will of the American people?

“Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting [President Donald] Trump to Russia,” Fox quoted a source as saying.

“Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane. It’s really hard to see how Brennan, Clapper and Comey are going to be able to explain this away,” the source said, referring to former CIA chief John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former FBI Director James Comey.

Crossfire Hurricane was the investigation the FBI launched in July 2016 to determine whether the Donald Trump campaign was colluding with Russia to impact the outcome of the presidential election.

In June of this year, Patel told podcast host Joe Rogan about finding a room full of documents and computer equipment “that no one had ever seen or heard of.”

“Just think about this,” Patel recounted. “Me, as director of the FBI, the former ‘Russiagate guy,’ when I first got to the bureau, found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of. Locked the key and hid access and just said, ‘No one’s ever gonna find this place.’”

Related:
Gen. Flynn Lets Loose on Thom Tillis Over Ed Martin Opposition, Tells Truth RINOs Hope Nobody Hears

Patel played a pivotal role, while serving as senior counsel on the House Select Committee on Intelligence under then-Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, of uncovering that the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign had funded the Steele Dossier. The FBI used that document to obtain warrants from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to spy on Trump’s campaign.

By his own admission in 2019, Comey signed at least “two or three” of the FISA warrant applications.

Patel’s instincts told him, based on his time as a federal prosecutor before working for Nunes, that the FBI’s FISA warrant application (which relied heavily on the dossier) did not pass muster.

“Having done FISAs myself, I was like, ‘This might be one of the worst documents I’ve ever seen,’” Patel said in the 2020 documentary film “The Plot Against the President.”

Patel told Nunes the best way to get to the bottom of it was to follow the money regarding the creation of the Steele Dossier by subpoenaing bank records. Nunes approved the move, which led to Patel discovering the DNC and Clinton campaign were behind it.

Flynn is right. The burn-bag documents should be fingerprinted to find out exactly who at the FBI was involved in Russiagate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




CNN Data Expert Runs the Numbers on 2028 Dem Primary – Has Terrible News for Kamala Harris: 'Hold Your Horses'
Gen. Flynn Caught One of the Most Important Details of Newly Found FBI Burn Bags - Could Hit Comey Himself: Fingerprints
Intel Analyst Who Refused to Lie About Russia Hoax Got Threatening In-Person Message from Superior: Declassified Docs
Trump Slams Canada's Support for Palestinian Statehood, Warns of Trade Consequences
While Woke Retreats and Secularism Stagnate, Christian Musicians See Huge Jolt as Hope Begins Returning to America
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation