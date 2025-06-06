Gen. Flynn: The Deep State Is Boxing Trump in, Pushing US Toward 'Final Military Conflict'

While most of America remains blissfully uninformed by our establishment media, the world’s two greatest superpowers are being manipulated by dark forces inside and outside our government into a major military confrontation that no country wants, and no sane person would ever want.

I have no role in President Donald Trump’s administration, but over a long career in the active uniformed military — specifically military intelligence — I have made it a point to cultivate many sources of information around the world.

From what I can piece together, I want to share my deep concerns about who is behind this march to war, and my recommendations for how our nation and the West can avoid a major military confrontation with Russia.

I believe that the American Deep State is staffed by those with a deep, visceral, and irrational hatred for Russia, and these persons have conspired to box in President Trump’s decision-making through the Russiagate Hoax.

During the time the Soviet Union was expanding and infiltrating our government, I was an outspoken anti-communist, but, despite the lies told by our Deep State, Russia is not the Soviet Union, and Putin is not Stalin.

Even today, years after the Russiagate Hoax has been exposed, President Trump’s efforts to bring peace are met with resistance.

The establishment media, deeply influenced and even sometimes controlled by our Deep State, labeled President Trump and those who work for him “Putin’s Puppets” to goad him into taking unwarranted and aggressive steps against Russia. These voices from the establishment media reflect the views of the Deep State, not the American people, and not the MAGA movement, and should be completely disregarded, if not mocked.

During almost all of the post-World War II period, and certainly since the establishment of the CIA in 1947, these unelected dark establishment forces have acted to destabilize the world, bringing death, famine, assassinations, violence, coups, riots, revolutions, and destruction to our planet.

Currently, these forces are working to provoke Russia into a major — perhaps a final — military conflict with the West.

This provocation has many forms. Most recently, it involves the surprise drone attack on the Russian Federation’s strategic arsenal, said to have affected 40 bombers, or about a third of Russia’s strategic bomber fleet.

Since Russian and American strategic bombers are generally required by agreement to be visible to satellite surveillance, never before has anyone engaged in an attack on these visible targets.

If Russian bombers can be attacked with impunity, so can American bombers.

By this action, the Ukrainian government has not just weakened Russia, it has jeopardized America. Thus, those in the Ukrainian government who ordered these strikes have made themselves enemies not just of Russia, but of the United States.

Making matters worse, this unwarranted attack was followed by Ukrainian attacks on the Kerch Strait Bridge connecting Russia and Crimea.

I do not believe that the recent escalation against Russia’s strategic bomber fleet was authorized by or coordinated with President Trump.

Rather, it is my view that the Deep State is now acting outside of the control of the elected leadership of our nation. I believe that these persons in our Deep State are engaged in a deliberate effort to provoke Russia into a major confrontation with the West, including the United States.

The time is now to take aggressive action against those who abuse their authority as government employees to manipulate the elected leadership of our nation.

I was only about 5 when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. I grew up in an Irish Democrat family in Rhode Island, where our family and many others viewed Kennedy as a hero. He was one of our country’s most beloved presidents.

In 1961, Kennedy found himself manipulated by earlier versions of these same Deep State forces when they attempted to manipulate him to launch Air Force planes to attack Cuba after the failed invasion, resulting in an open conflict with both Cuba and the Soviet Union.

In Kennedy’s June 1963 speech at American University, declaring his vision of peace with the Soviet Union, he declared himself to be an enemy of this Deep State, which, by all indications, then retaliated by participating in his assassination five months later in Dallas.

The American Deep State is not only a threat to peace, but a threat to the president.

President Trump has already faced at least two assassination attempts. If there is one person who I believe has the character and love for our nation to rid our government of these forces, it is President Trump.

After the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania last July, Trump displayed the type of personal courage that those of us who have served in the military deeply admire.

With great affection for the president, I now urge him to risk the wrath of the Deep State once again by taking actions to purge enemies of our nation within our agencies and departments. Removing such persons from power is absolutely necessary to achieve the type of peace he described during his campaign and the beginning of his administration.

Once President Kennedy realized he was being manipulated and opposed because he sought peace, he removed Allen Dulles as Director of Central Intelligence, along with several of his assistants. I urge President Trump to immediately clean house of any in government who had prior knowledge of, or participated in any way, in the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Federation’s strategic bombers, and to go further by immediately declaring an end to any support for the Ukraine War.

President Trump is right: This is not “his” war.

I urge him to recall all open and covert military and other government personnel from Ukraine. I urge him to have all those personnel removed and interrogated by the FBI or the military to learn of their possible participation in unauthorized military activities.

Any Americans who have aided and abetted Ukraine’s attacks should be investigated for violation of American law and prosecuted as necessary.

I also believe President Trump should distance himself from certain Western leaders, such as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who have acted and spoken irresponsibly with respect to the Ukraine War.

If there are countries in Europe who wish to provide military assistance to Ukraine, that is their concern, and they should not be surprised by President Putin’s response to their actions against Russia.

If such leaders want to lead their nations to war by persisting in such irresponsible behavior, they will go it alone.

I urge President Trump to also distance himself from demonstrated war mongers in our own government, chief among whom is U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina.

Those who love wars fought by others are no friends of America, and have no entitlement to be friends of the president.

Finally, I urge the American people to stand prayerfully and resolutely with President Trump as he cleans house and acts in pursuit of the type of peace that President Kennedy embraced.

Peace is not the normal state of man. Freedom requires a price to be paid by every generation. It is time to recommit our nation to both peace and freedom.

