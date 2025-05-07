Gen. Flynn Lets Loose on Thom Tillis Over Ed Martin Opposition, Tells Truth RINOs Hope Nobody Hears

President Donald Trump faces a Washington, D.C., establishment so sinister and so deeply entrenched that one can scarcely comprehend it.

No wonder they call it the “deep state.” After all, it has its tentacles around both major parties.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, Gen. Mike Flynn chastised Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina for the senator’s opposition to Ed Martin, Trump’s nominee for D.C. U.S. Attorney.

“.@SenThomTillis opposes @EagleEdMartin therefore he opposes going after corruption in government. WTH!!!???” Flynn wrote.

“Senator Tillis, get with the program. The American people have had enough of the political correctness along with its ugly underbelly of corruption. Vote to #ConfirmEdMartin NOW!” he added.

.@SenThomTillis opposes @EagleEdMartin therefore he opposes going after corruption in government. WTH!!!??? Senator Tillis, get with the program. The American people have had enough of the political correctness along with its ugly underbelly of corruption. Vote to… https://t.co/CPJIfZJgzE — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) May 6, 2025

Flynn had strong words for Tillis, though not strong enough under the circumstances.

Should Tillis be replaced with a pro-MAGA conservative who will help Trump destroy the Deep State? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (689 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Indeed, the senator committed two grave sins for which North Carolina voters must never forgive him.

First, he made it clear that he opposes Martin’s nomination. If Tillis helps tank that nomination, the choice for interim D.C. U.S. Attorney would fall to Judge James Boasberg, the slithering snake who, like most modern judges, has exceeded his constitutional authority, in this case by trying to block the Trump administration from deporting illegal immigrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

Second, and far worse, Tillis cited a difference of opinion with Martin over the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021. In fact, while speaking to reporters, Tillis effectively parroted the establishment’s Jan. 6 narrative.

“Most of my concern’s related to Jan. 6,” Tillis said in the video above, referring to his meeting with Martin.

“I think anybody that breached the perimeter should have been in prison for some period of time,” the senator added moments later, signifying another specific difference of opinion with Martin.

“It was not prompted or created by other people,” Tillis said of the incursion, ignoring the deep state’s obvious fingerprints all over that event.

In other words, North Carolina voters sent a Boasberg-like establishment snake to the Senate.

Moreover, Tillis’ opposition to Martin over Jan. 6 highlights a much bigger problem for Trump.

In short, the president knows he must tussle with diabolical Democrats who despise Americans. That much he can handle. But the GOP element of the deep state exists for the sole purpose of thwarting him and his MAGA movement.

Of course, that fact alone highlights one tremendous irony.

Trump’s establishment enemies regularly accuse him and his allies of acting like a Nazis. Rather than choosing dictatorial options, however, the president has consistently worked within the system.

To compound the irony, that system, at present, constitutes a corrupt, broken, and perhaps unsalvageable farce, a warmongering plutocracy masquerading as a republic.

Thus, Trump has had to play ball with establishment GOP senators like Tillis. How else, for instance, could the president secure confirmation of his most important and most anti-establishment Cabinet nominees — such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and FBI Director Kash Patel?

In sum, Democrats pose a known and manageable problem. But the Trump administration cannot truly succeed until GOP establishment operatives like Tillis vanish from public life.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.