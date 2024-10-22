Share
Gen. Michael Flynn, right, reached out to The Western Journal to give his response to Facebook banning his account on Thursday.
Gen. Michael Flynn, right, reached out to The Western Journal to give his response to Facebook banning his account on Thursday. (Chesnot / Getty Images ; Dustin Franz / Getty Images)

Gen. Flynn Responds to Facebook Ban Just Before Election Day: 'Election Interference of the Highest Form'

 By Michael Austin  October 21, 2024 at 5:53pm
Facebook permanently disabled the account of retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn without warning Thursday, just a few weeks before Election Day.

Flynn, a prominent voice in conservatism, served as the national security advisor under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Flynn is also a frequent contributor to The Western Journal.

In comments sent exclusively to The Western Journal, Flynn responded to the ban.

“Facebook, without warning, and just prior to the most historically consequential presidential election in U.S. History, blatantly and intentionally censored me from their platform,” he wrote.

“This is election interference of the highest form and absolutely demonstrates once again the lies spewed by the totalitarian regime running FB of their strong desire to keep President Donald J. Trump from serving as our 47th President.

“This behavior cannot stand in a free, open and transparent society where our freedom of speech is at severe risk and the FB tyrants prove once again how they are anti-free speech and how they continue to meddle in US elections.”

It appears Flynn is far from the only conservative to be banned from the social media platform in recent days.

Patrick Brown, the owner of The Western Journal, was also banned from the platform on Monday.

Is this election interference?

Though Brown never posts to his personal account, it is used to run various pages affiliated with The Western Journal, including the company’s main Facebook page.

So, as a result of the ban, The Western Journal’s reach and distribution capabilities were severely impacted.

Brown’s account was restored roughly four hours later without explanation.

Though the full extent to which bans are taking place on Facebook remains undetermined, various anecdotal reports of similar bans without warning have popped up on X in recent days.

The Western Journal reached out to Facebook to comment on the bans but has yet to receive a response.

