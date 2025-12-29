Gen. Flynn Sends Blistering Request to Trump: 'We The People Demand Accountability!'

Throughout both of his presidential terms (and the years between) few supporters of President Donald Trump have been as vocal or consistent as Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

Flynn, who served briefly as national security adviser in the president’s first term, has vocally aligned himself with many of Trump’s causes over the last decade or so.

That being said, Flynn appears to be rather unsatisfied with the way 2025 has gone in this country — and he penned a blistering X post with a simple, yet profound, request for Trump and his administration.

“BREAKING: We The People demand ACCOUNTABILITY!” Flynn posted early Monday.

He said to Trump, “I know you are listening to We the People. This message is sent on behalf of a very frustrated 79 million Americans who voted for you and millions more who refuse to be ignored.”

“Therefore, we are designating 2026 as THE YEAR OF ACCOUNTABILITY! Why now? Because the country is at a breaking point,” he continued.

“Our freedoms are being chipped away in plain sight. Our government has grown bloated, arrogant, and unaccountable. Public trust has not merely declined; it has been obliterated. Power has been stripped from citizens and hoarded by bureaucrats, agencies, and unelected elites.

“Those who call themselves leaders protect each other while the American people pay the price. Civic duty has vanished from classrooms, replaced by obedience and ideology.

“The family, once the backbone of this nation, has been systematically weakened and devalued.

“Enough is Enough! At its core, this is not partisan. All Americans are demanding ACCOUNTABILITY. We the People reject the lies, the gaslighting, the censorship, and the deliberate erosion of our lived reality over the past decade.

“We remember what was done. We know who did it. We are no longer willing to move on without consequences. The message is unmistakable and unstoppable. Americans demand ACCOUNTABILITY.

“The question for you to answer is simple,” Flynn told Trump. “Will you stand with We The People or will you protect the system that failed us?”

“Make 2026 the year of ACCOUNTABILITY. We will stand with you through thick and thin like we always have, but you must respect our wishes. If you don’t, as our founders warned, the deep state concentration of power in government will lead to greater corruption and eventual tyranny.

“And your legacy in history will be tarnished beyond repair.”

Flynn ended his post by tagging multiple other prominent Trump Cabinet members, including Vice President J.D. Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, top Trump advisor Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

While Flynn didn’t outright state the crux of his issue, it doesn’t take much to read between the lines — especially when you consider an open July letter Flynn sent to Trump:

.@realDonaldTrump I hesitated to write this however, with the utmost respect and deference to you for all you’ve withstood (few know it better than me what the “deep state” can do when they want to turn on a person). The EPSTEIN AFFAIR is NOT about who killed him or if he… — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 16, 2025

In the above X post, Flynn vehemently disagreed with Trump’s characterization of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as a Democrat-inspired “hoax.”

And if you look at the comments to either of these Flynn posts directed at Trump, swathes of X users commented on that exact issue and the lack of transparency around all things Epstein.

Whether Trump cares about the issue or not, it’s clear that swathes of his supporters do, and are deeply unsatisfied with what’s been done about it thus far.

And while Trump has no hypothetical “next election” to worry about, his Republican colleagues certainly do, and it’s clear that this issue could — and likely will — trickle down to the rest of the Republican Party for many elections to come.

