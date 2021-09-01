Path 27
News
Then-President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Then-President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images)

Gen. Flynn Victorious: 'Woke' Institution Backs Down, Reverses Shocking Assessment of His Family

 By Jack Davis  September 1, 2021 at 3:08pm
Path 27

It was a very different battlefield, but the result is the same — Gen. Michael Flynn is the winner and his foe is cowering in defeat.

Chase Bank on Aug. 20 sent a letter to a member of Flynn’s family, which read in part: “After careful consideration, we decided to close your credit cards on September 18, 2021 because continuing the relationship creates possible reputational risk to our company.”

But after Flynn went public with the letter on Sunday, the bank decided to take refuge in a time-honored way of saving face and claimed it “made an error.”

“We’ve contacted our customer to let her know that we made an error and we apologized for any inconvenience this caused,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement to Snopes.

Trending:
Considering What Biden's State Department Just Handed Out, Will Terrorists Be Able to Simply Walk Onto Outbound US Planes?

Flynn was quick to send a message via Telegram on Monday to the many who supported him in his latest battle.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone for your unwavering support for my family and I over this Chase Bank cancel culture nonsense,” he wrote.

Flynn said there are other warriors who need support.

“We’ll fight through it like everything else we’ve experienced these past six years,” he wrote. “If Chase had any commonsense and gave serious thought to the current environment, instead of attacking my family because of our differing political views, they should immediately create a fund for the recently and tragically killed service members and those family members left behind.”

Will the woke culture try to strike again at Gen. Michael Flynn?

Flynn noted the view from Wall Street probably has no room for service members killed defending their honor.

“Chase bank probably doesn’t understand what the term Gold Star means but it is an unimaginably difficult time for the family members of those left behind,” he continued. “My family and I are blessed because we are alive and have each other.”

Flynn said that while this battle is over, the wider conflict remains.

“I pray Chase Bank and all their cancel culture partners think twice about what they are doing to destroy the fabric of our constitution,” he wrote. “Trust me, the heart and soul of America will NEVER be broken. We the people will prevail.”

Related:
Flynn: US Facing Transition Moment Unlike Any Seen in Our Lifetimes

In his initial post about Chase’s actions, Flynn accused the company of going  “full blown woke!”

“They need to deal with their own reputation instead of persecuting my family and I. DOJ dropped my case for their own egregious government misconduct, appears you weren’t that lucky with the DOJ. I guess my America First political views don’t align with yours. Your loss.”

Flynn was referring to the criminal case in which he was accused of lying to the FBI in an interview about his contact in 2016 with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition period preceding the Trump presidency. At the time, Flynn was the incoming national security advisor.

According to a Fox News timeline of the case, Flynn initially pleaded guilty, but then moved to withdraw the plea after evidence of FBI misconduct began to mount. Flynn eventually received a pardon in November 2020, after the presidential election, from then-President Donald Trump.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Alarming Report Shows China No Longer on the Sidelines, Ready to Test Deadly New Arsenal Against US-Made Weapons
Gen. Flynn Victorious: 'Woke' Institution Backs Down, Reverses Shocking Assessment of His Family
Horror in Louisiana: Killer Gator Makes Its Way to Couple's Flooded Home, Launches Ambush as Wife Can Only Watch in Shock
Taliban Makes a Big Announcement as It Surrounds Last Afghan Freedom Fighters
Disaster Off US Aircraft Carrier in Pacific - Search and Rescue Frantically Combing Ocean for Missing Crew
See more...

Conversation