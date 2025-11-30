Gen Z Republican Running for Pelosi's Seat Wants a 2026 'Straight Parade' in Pride HQ

Republican California congressional candidate Darren Stallcup, eyeing former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seat, is proposing a “Straight Parade” in San Francisco next year.

San Francisco is known for its support of the LGBT movement, including its dedicated district and its annual “Pride Parade” held every June for the last 50 years. On Monday evening, Stallcup posted on X that he is considering organizing a “Straight Parade” in the city for “heterosexuals [sic] people attracted to the opposite sex.”

“This would be a peaceful celebration of love between Man and Woman. Respectfully,” Stallcup added before asking those interested to email him.

Just a few hours later, Stallcup posted a picture of a flyer for the “San Francisco Straight Parade,” listing the date as April 19, 2026, and stating “Man + Woman = Love.”

The city’s “Pride Parade” has been featured by the media for its explicit events and scandalous attire. In 2024, attendees took part in an area called “The Fetish Zone,” where one person sat in an inflatable pool while a woman peed on him. Another individual, wearing only a dog collar and a small cloth around his genitals, was captured by Turning Point USA’s Savannah Hernandez standing in the pool and clapping.

While the fetish area was designated as an 18+ zone, officials were allegedly not checking IDs to verify ages. In addition to the zone, nude men were also seen walking in an area where children were passing by during the parade.

Although the “Straight Parade” would be the first of its kind in San Francisco, there has been a parade thrown similarly in the U.S.

In 2019, a “Straight Pride Parade” was held in Boston, drawing hundreds of people. Marchers waved American flags and chanted “it’s great to be straight” and “straight lives matter,” according to USA Today.

Pelosi announced on Nov. 6 that she would not seek reelection for her seat representing California’s 11th congressional district, which includes San Francisco. Her congressional career began in 1987, making her one of the longest serving representatives in the House.

Progressives and Democrats such as state Sen. Scott Wiener and San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan have already launched campaigns for the open seat. But Stallcup appears to be the only Republican trying to persuade the typically left-leaning district to consider a different party.

Stallcup, according to his campaign website, is a “family powered grassroots” Republican candidate who wants to help the “beautiful San Francisco streets” that he argues “have become a mecca for the destitute.”

Stallcup did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

