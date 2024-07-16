How Is Gen Z Responding to the Assassination Attempt?

They say, “hindsight is 20/20,” and really, only time will tell just how Thomas Matthew Crooks’s attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump stirred (or hardened) the hearts of the American people. It would seem the immediate reactions are a mixed bag.

In the most tragic of circumstances, some have heinously wished the bullet that grazed Trump’s ear had taken his life. On the other hand, and arguably in the majority, are those who are indescribably grateful Trump walked away alive and well. These same people deeply sympathize with the family and friends of the man who “took Trump’s bullet,” Corey Comperatore.

But according to USA Today, “Generation Z, spanning from 1997 to 2012, is entering politics at a tumultuous time — and no other single event highlights that more than the assassination attempt on Trump.” What happened Saturday was more than just a shocking and spontaneous event. Rather, it was a changing of the tides, a shift in the sand.

By God’s grace, Trump survived this attempted murder, but these actions have consequences. These ill-willed motives have ripple effects that, while noticeable now, may not take full effect right away. Although, as many probe the effects this may have on the presidential election, and as political and religious leaders declare their sentiments, the question remains: What is Gen Z’s reaction to such a monumental moment in history?

“This may sound awful,” a friend said to me during dinner the other night, “but I’m glad I was alive to experience this event.” But really, he has a fair point. The last time a U.S. president’s life was threatened in this way was well before the lifetime of Gen Z. Even 9/11 was an event the majority of Gen Z was not alive for or too young to thoroughly remember. There are countless other historical events that have dramatically changed American society, and yet, Gen Z missed them all.

But on Saturday, many saw the circumstances unfold through their screens, and they continue to watch as a tsunami of opinions flood headlines, social media, and everyday discussion.

Gen Z not only witnessed the near-death of a former president, but they seem determined to be involved in the debate of what it means for America. My friend at dinner was merely emphasizing what’s on many minds concerning the individuals who make up this young generation: “I saw history happen.” And from what I’m seeing, there’s a question that seems to commonly follow: What does this mean for the future?

Well, as one user on X shared, “Millions of children around the world just witnessed an example of raw masculinity and heroism. The first political memory of an entire generation.”

Whitepill: Millions of children around the world just witnessed an example of raw masculinity and heroism. The first political memory of an entire generation. pic.twitter.com/WhCSQbcOwQ — ᴍᴇᴅ ɢᴏʟᴅ 🐒 (@MedGold_) July 15, 2024

Indeed, this is the “first political memory” for countless Americans. “I’m 26 years old,” one user posted on X, “It’s the first time in my entire life that I’ve seen heroic action taken by a public figure that’s reminiscent of what I’ve read in history books about figures like Caesar or Napoleon.”

Another user, regarding his son, wrote, “[I] was watching live with my little boy. He was inches away from watching the most disturbing thing he’s ever seen, but by the grace of god he instead watched a man being made into a real life hero. Incredible.”

Similarly, someone else posted, “My seven yo was even asking about it. Truly is the first political memory for a generation.”

But beyond the social media posts, The Washington Stand dug deeper and received personal testimonies to what Gen Z is experiencing right now. In comment to TWS, Melia Ross, an intern for Family Research Council’s Brand Advancement department, said, “Gen Z is responding to the event of the assassination attempt on Saturday with great respect for former President Trump.”

She explained how she has seen “multiple reposts” from her friend’s social media accounts of the iconic image of “Donald Trump holding his fist in the air, while blood [was] dripping down his face” from the wound that almost took his life. A lot of Gen Z, she added, “are proud that Trump” was quick to bounce back and encourage the crowd toward patriotism.

However, Ross noted that Gen Z seems to be handling Saturday’s event in many other ways as well. For instance, some have referenced other political issues such as the conversation around gun laws. Others, she highlighted, have responded by making “humor” and memes that either praise Trump’s bravery or even mock President Joe Biden.

According to Ross, it seems these circumstances may be drawing in significant support for Trump among the younger crowds as Gen Z don’t look to Biden as someone worthy of their respect and honor. “Gen Z wants someone who is courageous and who is willing to take a bullet for their country,” Ross said.

Riley Lang, a former FRC intern, also shared her reaction with TWS. “As a recent college grad at a very large and liberal university, I am a first-hand witness of students like Thomas Matthew Crooks.” She noted that while it’s true the media “has not put out information about the shooter’s motivation,” it seems probable this attack was “the result of a systemic problem.”

She continued, “In my university classes, Trump is called a racist, misogynistic, and evil person almost daily. And as a young person in this environment, if you support Trump in any capacity, you identify as all these characteristics as well.”

Notably, “The shooter was only 20 years old, and for the past seven years has heard Trump being compared to the likes of Hitler.” For Lang, this is likely “the result of a child spending his teen years in [a] divisive political environment, with Marxist professors and teachers and the media painting Trump as a villain. He is the result of being made into an activist.”

What Lang went on to say is that the gunman was only “one year younger than” her. He himself was a Gen Z individual who was angry and took his anger out in this despicable and irreversible way.

“I see his anger towards Trump all around those my age,” Lang said. “America really needs to ask the question of what we are doing to our youth with education through the media, and the lack of faith.”

Policy and Government Affairs intern Adam Opp stated in a comment to TWS that regardless of how people are processing the attack, “The shooting this past weekend was a vagrant violation of the constitutional system and processes guiding our electoral system for years.”

He added, “The past decade has seen media censorship and biased reporting increase tremendously, but now an attempt to silence political opposition holds an ominous warning to future elections. As the political landscape becomes more divisive, Americans need to truly consider their political ideology and why they hold their political beliefs.”

According to Opp, the most important step moving forward is “a reintroduction of biblical Christian principles into American society,” especially in an effort to “push back on the tension of our culture and promote a lasting unity for American culture.”

Perhaps the polls and the surveys will come shortly with a more in-depth understanding of how Gen Z is responding to the recent calamity. But within minutes of Trump shooting his fist in the air and chanting, “Fight!” — well, it became obvious many Americans are prepared to do just that.

Americans, including the young people of Gen Z, want a true leader. No candidate will be perfect, but it’s time to get a true captain to the White House. Despite the fact that there are several negative reactions to Trump’s survival, I’d have to agree with Riley Gaines, who said, “The surge of patriotism is stronger than ever.” And the younger generation appears to be no exception to that.

As Opp concluded, “Living in 2024 is inspiring and encouraging, as it is a reminder of the need to stand up for biblical Christian truth and principles in a politically divisive environment. As a young adult,” what happened Saturday “is a call to action and necessitates the courage to stand up for what is right to protect our nation and safeguard our government and God-given civil liberties.”

This article appeared originally on The Washington Stand.

