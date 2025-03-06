Share
News
The entrance to the Santa Fe Summit neighborhood is seen at right and the home where the late actor Gene Hackman and his wife lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is seen at left in file photos taken after the two were found dead Feb. 26.
The entrance to the Santa Fe Summit neighborhood is seen at right and the home where the late actor Gene Hackman and his wife lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is seen at left in file photos taken after the two were found dead Feb. 26. (Roberto E. Rosales / AP; Ronaldo Schemidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Gene Hackman's Utility Company Speaks Out After Investigation, Details Deepen Mystery

 By Randy DeSoto  March 5, 2025 at 6:16pm
Share

The Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sheriff’s Department released the findings of an inspection conducted by a gas utility company of actor Gene Hackman’s home, which concluded no significant leaks were found.

The New Mexico Gas Company “confirmed it conducted an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide” on Feb. 26 and made “no significant findings,” Fox News reported.

Both Hackman, 95, his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and one of their three dogs had been found dead in their home earlier in the day by police.

Initially, carbon monoxide or a gas leak of some kind had been suspected as a cause of the death, but the fire department had confirmed it was safe to enter the home on Feb. 26, ruling out a significant leak, at least by the time the police conducted their search of the property.

The gas company reported, “There were no significant findings. NMGC did issue five (5) red tags. One red tag was for a minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners. The other four red tags were for code enforcement violations — not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide — involving a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces.”

Additionally, NMGC discovered “no signs or evidence” of problems with the pipes surrounding Hackman’s home.

Police found the actor’s body in the mudroom of the home. “According to a search warrant affidavit, Hackman had a cane with him and sunglasses near his head,” Fox News said.

“Arakawa was found on the floor in a bathroom of the couple’s home. Various pills were scattered on a counter, and a space heater was on the floor next to her, according to the search warrant affidavit,” the outlet added.

Do you believe there was foul play involved in these deaths?

At a news conference on Friday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters that he had spoken to Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief of the Office of Medical Investigator, who had informed him earlier in the day that both Hackman and Arakawa had tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Further, Hackman’s pacemaker recorded its last event on Feb. 17, nine days before the couple was discovered dead.

Mendoza also said the toxicology testing of Hackman and Arakawa is being conducted on an expedited basis.

“The manner and cause of death has not been determined” so far, he said.  “The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.”

Related:
GOP Rep. Reaches Across Aisle to Rip Sign Out of Democrat's Hand as Trump Enters House Chamber

The actor’s nephew, Tim Hackman, told US Weekly in an interview published Tuesday that the family does not want to speculate about the cause of death.

“We’re waiting on toxicology. That will tell us everything,” he said. “It’s hard to theorize. There are lots of theories out there and I don’t want to speculate. It’s easy to speculate negative theories.”

“My uncle was 95 years old at an age where you think about, ‘OK, it’s time,’” Tim added. “But from the circumstances now things have changed a bit. It’s a major change.”

Fellow Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman honored Hackman at the Academy Awards Sunday night.

“This week, our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend,” Freeman said.

The two worked together on two films: “Unforgiven” (1992) for which Hackman won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and “Under Suspicion” (2000).

Hackman also won Best Actor for his role in “The French Connection” (1971).

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Gene Hackman's Utility Company Speaks Out After Investigation, Details Deepen Mystery
House Members Move to Hold Rep. Al Green Accountable for His 'Childish' Disruption of Trump's Speech
The Only Thing Worse Than Democrats' Behavior During Trump's Speech Was Their Official Rebuttal
Georgia Trump Supporter Blows Up at Baiting CNN Reporter, Walks Off Mid-Interview: 'She Ain't Talking Facts'
Kamala Harris Backs Out of Oscars Appearance at the Last Minute: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation