'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Shot to Death in Los Angeles After Catching Thieves Next to His Car

Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was killed early Saturday morning when he interrupted three individuals who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car, according to authorities and the victim’s family.

Wactor, 37, was walking to his car with a co-worker after finishing a shift at a rooftop bar in downtown Los Angeles, KABC reported Sunday evening.

He initially thought his car was being towed, his mother, Scarlett Wactor, told the station, and walked up to the individual whom he believed to be working on his car.

That person, however, was wearing a mask, and he fired at Wactor before fleeing with two other suspects in a vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department investigators told KABC.

The actor was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

“Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022, appearing in more than 160 episodes before the character was written off,” the outlet noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” the long-running daytime drama wrote on social media. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time,” the show added.

While Wactor was best known for his three years on “General Hospital,” his IMDB page lists numerous guest appearances on shows like “Westworld,” “NCIS,” “Criminal Minds” and “Army Wives.”

Theft of catalytic converters has been in the news recently because they are relatively easy to remove from a vehicle and contain precious metals that criminals can resell.

Numerous tributes to the actor, who by all accounts was well-liked, came into media outlets as the news of his untimely death spread.

“Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him,” Wactor’s manager, Marco Cuadros with Immortal Artists, told WABC. “His professionalism, his enthusiasm and love for his craft was infectious and made him such a joy to work with. He pursued his dreams and achieved them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others. I am proud to say I was Johnny’s manager and friend. He will always be cherished in my memory. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

His agent, David Shaul, told CNN that Wactor was “not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him.”

“Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone,” Shaul told CNN. “He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

And Sofia Mattsson, who played Wactor’s wife on “General Hospital,” called the actor “the absolute best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA MATTSSON (@iamsofiamattsson)

“He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him,” Mattsson wrote in a post to social media.

