Robyn Bernard, who starred in the long-running soap opera “General Hospital” in the late 1980s, has died.

A news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in California said the body of the actress was found Tuesday in an “Open field behind business 1800 block of S. San Jacinto Ave., San Jacinto 92583.”

The release had a time of death of 4:08 a.m. for the 64-year-old actress, who lived in San Jacinto.

TMZ reported that Bernard’s body was identified by her fingerprints and said police found her in response to a call.

The cause of death has not been determined. Although the autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Wednesday, results from toxicology tests will not be available for weeks.

Foul play is not suspected in her death, according to the New York Post.

Bernard was born in Gladewater, Texas. Her performing career began as a singer along with her younger sister Crystal, who later starred in the 1990 sitcom “Wings,” according to Variety.

Robyn Bernard, Who Played Terry Brock on ‘General Hospital,’ Dies at 64 https://t.co/bWriWD3IJq — Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2024

In 1981, Bernard appeared in Jean-Jacques Beneix’s hit “Diva.”

Bernard first appeared on “General Hospital” in 1984 and played the role of Terry Brock — later Terry O’Connor — for 145 episodes, according to TMZ.

Brock developed a problem with alcohol that impacted her music career. Bernard’s character was written off the show in March 1990 when she signed a recording deal and left the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, Variety noted.

#RobynBernard ‘s most memorable story (the Laurelton Murders) in 1986 on #GH @GeneralHospital in 1986 as Terry’s husband Kevin O’Connor tries to throw her off a cliff on Catalina Island pic.twitter.com/8BuNmCzwR6 — KCguy (@KCguy116) March 13, 2024

In 1986, Bernard appeared in the French film “Betty Blue,” which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

After leaving “General Hospital,” she had roles in the 1992 French miniseries “Maigret” and in the 1997 movie “Kings for a Day.”

Remembering Robyn Bernard, with my favorite song she sang on general hospital as Terry Brock, “you and me against the world”May she rest in peace. #GH pic.twitter.com/tDS5Dn4wb9 — Deglimuses (@deglimuses) March 14, 2024

Bernard’s final credit came in the 2002 film “Voices from High School,” where she played a psychologist.

She leaves behind her father, Jerry Wayne Bernard, and her sisters Crystal and Scarlett, according to the Post.

