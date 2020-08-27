Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who serves as national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, revealed in a speech that aired Wednesday during Night Three of the Republican National Convention the one question that guides President Donald Trump as he makes difficult foreign policy and national security decisions.

“I understand sacrifice, I know leadership,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg reminded viewers that he has been working in the Trump administration since its early days and has seen Trump faced with plenty of “tough calls.”

“Over the past three and a half years, I’ve witnessed every major foreign policy and national security decision by the president,” he said.

“I have been in the room where it happened,” Kellogg added in a possible shot at Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, who recently penned a so-called tell-all book titled “The Room Where It Happened.”

Through it all, Kellogg said, one question has guided the president.

“I saw only one agenda and one guiding question when tough calls had to be made: ‘Is this decision right for America?'”

He went on to recall how when Trump took office in January 2017, “decades of failed foreign policy had crippled us.”

Kellogg cited “wars without end in sight, creation of failed states like Libya and Syria, a pass that allowed a terrorist caliphate to grow and leadership in Washington that allowed our military to atrophy while we spent trillions of dollars abroad instead of investing at home.”

But the president “reversed the decline of our military,” Kellogg added.

Trump “restructured our national security strategy,” he said.

“With historic investment and vision, our military is now better equipped, better resourced and better manned than any military in the world.”

Later, Kellogg contended that Trump has followed through on his campaign promises.

“Ask yourself, has this president kept his promises to keep us out of needless conflicts and to pursue ending wars without end?” he said.

“Has he defended your interests in renegotiating trade deals that previously hurt Americans and our national security? Has he fulfilled his commander-in-chief role by decisively going after our nation’s enemies?” Kellogg asked.

“You and I know, the answer is yes.”

