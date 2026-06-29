'Genocide Joe!': Biden Heckled at Democratic Party Gala, Speech Plagued by Boos

It’s unclear why, at this particular moment the party of Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson seems to be having, that the Democrats would want to bring former President Joe Biden out of cold storage.

This isn’t just because he’s Joe Biden in greatly diminished form, although that was certainly the reason why they basically hid him from the public for the majority of his term in office and his post-presidency. They’ve tried that, and it hasn’t made him or the party look any better.

So, why specifically this moment to keep him out of the spotlight? Well, if you’ve been paying attention to the primary process, you may be noticing that the Zohran Mamdani wing of the party is in the ascendancy — and even though Biden’s Gaza policy wasn’t necessarily the toughest in the world against Hamas, nor did he provide unalloyed support to Bibi Netanyahu or the Israeli people when they needed it most, these folks believe that anything less than “From the River to the Sea …” is genocide.

They let him know it in a painful video — yes, painful even by the reduced standards of Joe Biden mucking about, or being messed about with — from a keynote address at a Saturday-night event for the Maryland Democratic Party.

According to the Washington Examiner, Biden’s speech contained a ton of the red-meat moments that have made up his post-presidential appearance career, such as it exists.

He told the crowd, for instance, that Donald Trump has reduced America’s standing to the rest of the world “more than any president in history has.” (One does not blame Biden for forgetting his own presidency; beyond the fact we’d all like to forget it, I’m impressed he remembers who the current president is, or at least where the teleprompter who tells him who the current president is happens to be.)

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“It’s not just his vanity project tearing down the East Wing of the White House, making room for his ballroom,” Biden said.

“Putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, and even hiring his own pool guy to fix the Reflecting Pool. Whoa, what a loser!”

However, that wasn’t the big loser on Saturday, and I say this with genuine sadness.

“Barely a few minutes into his speech, as he discussed how the story of America features a ‘constant push and pull between peril and possibility,’ attendees began jeering loudly at Biden, who continued speaking as the interruption eventually subsided. It is unclear what the disruptors said or why they shouted,” the Examiner reported.

Leaving aside that the “constant push and pull between peril and possibility” line sounds like something closer to the Kamala “Unburdened By What Has Been” Harris playbook than Scranton Joe’s, it was pretty obvious, if you listened carefully, what was being yelled by the audience.

At 0:55, you can hear someone kick it off by yelling “Genocide Joe!”, a nickname bestowed upon him by the Hamas-loving contingent of his party:

OMG, listen to Joe Biden getting heckled by members of his own party while he mumbles and stumbles giving a speech in Maryland last night! Why do they keep bringing this guy out from the nursing home?

pic.twitter.com/p9t7Sm3sFF — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 28, 2026

Again, you don’t just feel bad because Biden doesn’t even have the energy to fight back at this point. If there was ever a moment that would have summed forth the old “lying dog-faced pony soldier” recklessly abrasive version of Biden five years ago, this was it, and instead there was nothing but dead, hooded eyes, hooked up to a malfunctioning cerebellum and hidden behind a mask of pellucid, unreactive human flesh. Instead, he just rambled on with the script: “These are indeed dark days.”

They are, but not because of why he’s saying. It’s because these people have taken over his party, and he can’t even fight back. All you hear are boos and “Genocide Joe!” Nobody moves to restore order, nobody moves to shame these morons, nobody wants to point out that the bad guys are winning. Here’s where I’d even welcome a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” or “Corn Pop was a bad dude”-type moment, because it would show the bad Democrats at least trying to take back the yoke of the plane from the bad terrorist sympathizers masquerading as Democrats.

Make no mistake: The latter contingent is demonstrably worse than the former, even though the former enabled the latter for far too long. The only genocide here is the ethnic cleansing these people believe should be visited upon the Jewish people of Israel — and, indeed, celebrate when small events that bring that sort of misery about happen.

But no, he couldn’t summon a fight against anything but the guy who kept him from staying at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, despite obviously being diminished well past the point of doing the job of president.

The evening ended with a fitting bit of symbolism, as well. From Mediaite: “The 83-year-old Biden later needed a bit of help finding his way off stage.” Yes, even at a Democratic Party gala, he’s being ushered off after ranting about Donald Trump while unable to confront the real enemy and unwilling to acknowledge they want his scalp just as badly as they want Israel’s.

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