News

George Bush Surprises Nation on 20th Anniversary of Attacks, Likens Islamist Perpetrators to Some Americans

 By Kipp Jones  September 11, 2021 at 11:40am
Former President George W. Bush seemed to imply during his remarks commemorating the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks that the same elements which took down the twin towers were also responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

While not referring to Jan. 6 directly, Bush’s comments appeared to be directed at the event.

“We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within,” he said.

“There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” he also said. “But in their disdainful pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Bush made the remarks from the location of the crash of United Flight 93 in Pennsylvania on 9/11.

Members of both sides of the political divide caught on to the comments from the former president. High-profile conservatives lashed out at Bush online:

Bush, however, courted significant favor with members of the establishment media after his comments from Pennsylvania.

The former president also asked Americans during his remarks to be welcoming of immigrants and refugees from Muslim-majority countries, citing national unity and the political climate following 9/11.

“At a time when nativism could have stirred hatred and violence against people perceived as outsiders, I saw Americans reaffirm their welcome to immigrants and refugees. That is the nation I know,” Bush said.

Bush, it is worth noting, was not incredibly vocal as leftist bands of radical extremists burned American cities throughout 2020 and targeted conservatives and police officers. The former president did release a statement in June of 2020 calling for a peaceful approach to “lasting justice.”

“Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress. But we also know that lasting peace in our communities requires truly equal justice,” Bush said. “There is a better way — the way of empathy, and shared commitment, and bold action, and a peace rooted in justice. I am confident that together, Americans will choose the better way.”

However, whether Americans did indeed choose “the better way” is doubtful. In addition to the general looting and violence across the nation in the summer of 2020, antifa and other radical groups repeatedly targeted a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, last year.

Truth and Accuracy

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Conversation