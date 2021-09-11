Former President George W. Bush seemed to imply during his remarks commemorating the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks that the same elements which took down the twin towers were also responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

While not referring to Jan. 6 directly, Bush’s comments appeared to be directed at the event.

“We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within,” he said.

“There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” he also said. “But in their disdainful pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

George W. Bush, on 9/11, warns of “violence that gathers within.” Says domestic extremists and those abroad share a “disregard for human life” and a “determination to defile national symbols.” “They are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our… duty to confront them.” pic.twitter.com/linoBvvY7j — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 11, 2021

Bush made the remarks from the location of the crash of United Flight 93 in Pennsylvania on 9/11.

Members of both sides of the political divide caught on to the comments from the former president. High-profile conservatives lashed out at Bush online:

Bush is publicly comparing 9/11 to Jan 6 They want Trump supporters treated like jihadists Are you paying attention yet?pic.twitter.com/ByOi5hEoXt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Disgraced fmr president George W Bush is using the 9/11 memorial to say Trump voters are the same as the radical jihadists who attacked 20 years ago This is who he is — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

You had Bush’s back. He has again stabbed yours. Get woke. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 11, 2021

Shame on George W. Bush — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 11, 2021

Recap: this FAILURE was Asleep during the summer of 2001-Did nothing when SPECIFICALLY WARNED about Bin Laden Planning to Crash Planes into buildings. Inexperienced. Waited A MONTH before Retaliating. Stupidly Invaded IRAQ (ZERO WMDs)-now playing the JAN 6 card? Go Home George pic.twitter.com/j81CEeXLwq — Greg Kelly—my VACCINE status is MY BUSINESS. (@gregkellyusa) September 11, 2021

Bush, however, courted significant favor with members of the establishment media after his comments from Pennsylvania.

Good for Bush: “In their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.” https://t.co/bNGh9FyRW5 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 11, 2021

Former President Bush in Shanksville compares Jan 6 insurrectionists to 9/11 hijackers:”in determination to defile our national symbols they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our duty to confront them.” Wow — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 11, 2021

George W. Bush calls out threat of domestic terrorism on 9/11 anniversary https://t.co/VWwlMw9rlM pic.twitter.com/V1qKjQ54z4 — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) September 11, 2021

Former President George W. Bush used the occasion of a September 11 speech to slam violent U.S. political extremists such as the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as “children of the same foul spirit” as 9/11 terrorists.https://t.co/0bj3QiyKdS — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 11, 2021

The former president also asked Americans during his remarks to be welcoming of immigrants and refugees from Muslim-majority countries, citing national unity and the political climate following 9/11.

“At a time when nativism could have stirred hatred and violence against people perceived as outsiders, I saw Americans reaffirm their welcome to immigrants and refugees. That is the nation I know,” Bush said.

Bush: “At a time when nativism could have stirred hatred and violence against people perceived as outsiders, I saw Americans reaffirm their welcome to immigrants and refugees. That is the nation I know.” — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) September 11, 2021

Bush, it is worth noting, was not incredibly vocal as leftist bands of radical extremists burned American cities throughout 2020 and targeted conservatives and police officers. The former president did release a statement in June of 2020 calling for a peaceful approach to “lasting justice.”

“Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress. But we also know that lasting peace in our communities requires truly equal justice,” Bush said. “There is a better way — the way of empathy, and shared commitment, and bold action, and a peace rooted in justice. I am confident that together, Americans will choose the better way.”

However, whether Americans did indeed choose “the better way” is doubtful. In addition to the general looting and violence across the nation in the summer of 2020, antifa and other radical groups repeatedly targeted a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, last year.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.