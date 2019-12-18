George Conway and Anti-Trumpers Unite in Effort That Would End His Wife's Job

If you could imagine the worst possible spouse in politics, look no further than the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Republican lawyer and anti-Trumper George Conway.

Although Kellyanne Conway is the first woman to ever successfully manage a winning presidential campaign, she is married to a man who undermines her job and disrespects her boss at every turn.

On Monday, George Conway, along with other Trump foes, announced in a New York Times Op-Ed on Tuesday the formation of a super PAC — the Lincoln Project — to oppose the president’s re-election.

“Patriotism and the survival of our nation in the face of the crimes, corruption and corrosive nature of Donald Trump are a higher calling than mere politics,” they wrote. “As Americans, we must stem the damage he and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution and the American character.”

One of the Lincoln Project’s principals, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich adviser John Weaver, told The Associated Press the group plans to target Trump’s 2020 campaign efforts in the battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

TRENDING: Rebel Yell Rings Out as USMC Major Warns Virginians Are Close to Tipping Point

Weaver said it also would fight to defeat Trump-aligned Senate candidates in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, North Carolina and possibly Kansas and Kentucky.

In addition to Conway and Weaver, the Lincoln Project includes former John McCain adviser Steve Schmidt, former New Hampshire Republican chairwoman Jennifer Horn and veteran GOP strategist Rick Wilson.

When Kellyanne was asked about the super PAC, she told the AP, “It’s kind of disappointing to see some of the people who are involved, but not surprising.”

Apparently, George Conway not only undermines Kellyanne by working to make her to lose her White House job, he isn’t nearly as successful at picking winners as his former pollster wife is. A recent poll shows Trump leading the Democratic presidential contenders, and he is experiencing unified Republican support going into 2020 — aside from George Conway and his fellow Never Trumpers.

Do you think George Conway's actions show disrespect for his wife? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (747 Votes) 1% (9 Votes)

You can’t wade into the tweet storms George Conway has started with Trump without thinking about what his marriage to Kellyanne, the president’s most ardent supporter, must be like. Are they unequally yoked, is he simply jealous of his wife’s high-powered position, or is it something more nefarious? No matter the reason, the optics are terrible.

George Conway has fired off countless acerbic tweets at Trump, questioning his mental health and his overall fitness for office.

He told the The Washington Post he needs to vent his frustration about Trump because he doesn’t want to scream at his wife.

Not surprisingly, this just reinforces the public’s impression that he doesn’t respect Kellyanne, who also just happens to hold one of the highest positions in the nation.

RELATED: George Conway Attacks Melania for Defending Her Son Against Public Mockery

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

There has been little written about either Conway that isn’t conjecture because the establishment media refuses to recognize Trump’s legitimacy as president, and that means Kellyanne is not a favored feature player.

In contrast, George’s tweets are making the progressive left’s knees weak in excitement over dirty laundry and fueling gossip, with Quartz even seeking armchair marriage counselors to diagnose the couple’s marriage.

What has been written about Kellyanne, beginning with the inauguration coverage of her, has been overwhelmingly negative. But one need only watch her give media interviews to see she has a quick mind and has no trouble standing up for herself, most recently when she told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, “I’m embarrassed for you” after he asked about her husband.

And she’s no Washington outsider. Kellyanne Conway graduated from Trinity College and went on to complete her law degree at George Washington University, passing the bar in three states and the District of Columbia and clerking for a federal judge before working for CNN and founding her own polling company.

Regardless of why George is working to undermine his wife’s successes, he doesn’t appear to be nearly as smart as she is.

According to Business Insider, the Conways were worth $39 million before her work began for Trump. Following his 2016 victory, Kellyanne moved to Washington for her new job in the White House, and the pair purchased an almost $8 million home in the prestigious Embassy Row area.

Given Kellyanne’s success as a pollster and her work on GOP campaigns for Sen. Ted Cruz and Ben Carson, perhaps her husband should have sought her advice before tearing down his own house.

George Conway’s new super PAC and his abusive tweets make him appear to be one of the more unhinged Never Trumpers.

Worse, they make him look like a husband from hell.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.