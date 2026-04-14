George Conway Chokes Back Tears Talking About Blowing Nearly $1M on Joe Biden

Anti-Trump attorney and pundit George Conway got emotional while discussing a $929,600 donation to former President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid.

Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election on July 21 of that year, being replaced by then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to President Donald Trump.

Conway, who is running for the House seat being vacated by retiring Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler despite living in Maryland, recalled breaking down in tears after he made the decision to give the legally allowed maximum donation, knowing it was money that could have been inherited by his children.

“I was actually driving out to my friend John Gardner’s house out in Maryland and I was thinking about, well, how much money should I give to the Biden campaign for this thing where I’m gonna be the headline spokesperson and asking other people to give, you know, and I thought I’d give, you know, a lot of money, but a reasonable amount of money,” Conway told the hosts of the podcast.

“And then I started thinking about it and it’s like, you know, I mean, this is supposed to, it’s, it’s money that my kids would otherwise inherit and I started thinking about that.”

“So what, what am I gonna give? And then I just thought about it, well, what do I want my kids to inherit?” Conway continued.

“And I, I literally was in tears. I pulled over to the side of the road and I, I was in tears thinking about this and it’s like, I want my kids, it makes me misty-eyed even today. I want my kids to inherit a democracy. It’s more important than money and, and that decided, well, fuck that, I’m, I’m gonna, I’m gonna give the legal maximum, which was like $929,600 and, you know, I, I just, it’s just, it’s just more important. It’s just more important.”

During a July 2024 appearance on “Morning Joe,” Conway brought props in an effort to diagnose Trump as mentally ill.

“So, the whole point is, I mean, he’s a narcissist. These are the DSM five criteria for narcissistic personality disorder. I won’t go through these,” Conway said, holding up a chart.

“There’s a Jimmy Kimmel monologue on our website that goes through these, and it’s pretty funny. You know, that’s the reason why he spoke for several hours last night. It’s because, you know, he’s full of himself.”

“But here’s the real issue. He is also a sociopath. Okay? And what’s a sociopath? This is a DSM definition: a pervasive pattern of disregard and violation of the rights of others, and you have to have three or more of the following,” Conway continued, switching to a second chart.

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