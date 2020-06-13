SECTIONS
News
Print

George Floyd's 2004 Crack Conviction Called Into Question by Prosecutor

×
By Erin Coates
Published June 13, 2020 at 4:17pm
Print

Texas prosecutors are re-examining a former Houston police officer’s arrest of George Floyd on a minor drug charge in 2004.

Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes during an arrest, served time in a state jail for selling what Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has described as $10 worth of crack, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to Ogg, the scandal-ridden former police officer who made the 2004 arrest, Gerald Goines, “was likely lying in this case.”

“Gerald Goines’ arrest of George Floyd reveals an offense report that is incomplete and suspect,” Ogg said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

“I have instructed prosecutors to verify the facts in this offense report.”

TRENDING: Supreme Court Conservatives Blast Fellow Justices for Backing Down on Gun Rights

She pointed to several red flags, including the fact that Goines was the only police officer witness.

“These are not cases that we would take or that we would accept for charges under my administration,” Ogg told The Wall Street Journal.

Floyd’s case is just one of many being reviewed in the wider investigation of cases involving Goines.

Goines has also been charged with murder and tampering with a government record by lying to obtain a search warrant in 2019 that lead to a botched drug raid in which two people were killed. He has pleaded not guilty in the pending criminal case.

Do you think this prosecutor is making a political move?

The review of Goines’ cases is part of an effort to provide relief to people who may have been wrongfully accused, arrested or convicted.

“It means that we’ll move that marker back and we’ll look at even more defendants convicted earlier than we have previously,” Ogg told The Wall Street Journal.

Ogg’s office has asked a judge to dismiss one case and overturn two convictions. Her office has also asked judges to appoint lawyers to 152 cases that need to be overturned.

Goines’ attorney, Nicole DeBorde, has questioned the timing of the review of Floyd’s case.

Ogg, a Democrat, is up for re-election in November and Floyd has become a household name as Black Lives Matter protests have sprung up across the country in response to perceived racial inequality.

RELATED: Heartwarming Moment Between Little Girl and Police Officers Captured in Photos

“Regarding Ogg’s resurrecting of a decade and a half old case without a shred of new information — this is a transparent and opportunistic effort to capitalize on Floyd’s murder,” DeBorde told the AP.

“This is nothing but a political press move on her part,” she added to The Wall Street Journal.

Ogg’s office believes that Floyd never received the March 2019 letter about the review of his case because it was sent to his last known address in Houston.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







City of Seattle Reaches Astonishing Deal with Occupying Protesters
Trump's Return Rally is Now Up in the Air After 'Overwhelming Response'
City To Begin Replacing Some Police with Unarmed Social Workers
92-Year-Old Woman Brutally Knocked to the Ground in Broad Daylight
US Could Soon Face a Second Round of Lockdowns, CDC Insider Warns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×