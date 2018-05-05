George H.W. Bush Released from the Hospital, Preparing for His Next Move

Former President George H.W. Bush is out of the hospital and preparing to spend the summer in Maine.

Bush, 93, was released Friday from Methodist Hospital in Houston, Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said.

“His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home,” McGrath tweeted.

President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp after treatment for an infection. His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 4, 2018

On Thursday, Bush tweeted that he was getting ready to go home, as he thanked Methodist Hospital for naming an atrium after him and his late wife.

“Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here,” Bush tweeted.

Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here. https://t.co/VkWHmxzI6c — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 3, 2018

McGrath said aides will leave for Maine soon to prepare Bush’s Kennebunkport, Maine, residence. He said the former president is likely to leave Texas the week of May 22 and stay there until Labor Day, ABC News reported.

Bush will return to Houston if the Houston Astros make the playoffs, and also for the start of the NFL season, McGrath said.

Bush was hospitalized on April 22, one day after the funeral of his wife Barbara Bush, with what doctors first believed was a urinary tract infection, which then spread. Barbara Bush died on April 17.

George H.W. Bush is America’s longest-living president, The Washington Post noted. Former President Gerald Ford had lived to the age of 93 and 165 days, and Bush will celebrate his 94th birthday in June.

The Bushes also owned another record: They were married for 73 years, the longest marriage of any first couple.

Bush’s son, Neil Bush, said last week that his father was progressing well.

“Doctors said he’d be in the intensive care unit for a week or whatever,” Neil Bush told KTRK. “He came back in two days. Who knows when he’s going to come home, but he’s doing much, much better.”

The former president has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and has been hospitalized several times in the past few years for respiratory issues.

Former first lady Laura Bush recently spoke about her in-laws and their approach to life.

In moving Houston speech, Laura Bush shares what Barbara Bush taught her about life: https://t.co/6b0h6Y1ZOy pic.twitter.com/TbHu3MBfkh — Southern Living (@Southern_Living) May 4, 2018

“In Maine, Bar walked her dogs on the beach every day. Then a couple of summers ago, she began to walk with a walker, and then last summer she couldn’t walk on the beach, so she wildly drove her golf cart around Walker’s Point with her little dogs running behind her for exercise,” she said this week.

“From both of them, George and I have learned is all we know we have is now. So take advantage of your life now, as it is, and walk on the beach every chance you get.”

