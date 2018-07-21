George H.W. Bush’s Former Doctor Gunned Down While Riding Bicycle

While riding his bicycle Friday morning, former President George H. W. Bush’s former cardiologist was shot by another cyclist near Texas Medical Center in Houston.

According to CNN, 65-year-old Dr. Mark Hausknecht was riding his bicycle on South Main Street — near Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women — when a suspect on a bicycle was coming the opposite way.

Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference that Hausknecht was riding his bike north around 9 a.m. when he passed the shooter on a bike going the opposite direction. The shooter turned around and shot two times in Hauknecht’s direction.

Breitbart reports that Hausknecht flagged down an ambulance after the shooter fled the crime. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medics, according to Finner’s statements.

TRENDING: GOP Challenger Pulls into Dead Heat in Oregon Governor’s Race

Finner said the cardiologist was riding his bike through a 1,345-acre medical complex in Houston’s Texas Medical Center when he was shot.

Authorities urged civilians inside the Bioscience Research Collaborative Center to take shelter, according to Houston’s KTRK.

Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, released a statement on behalf of the 94-year-old former president.

Bush had been a patient of Hausknecht’s in 2000 when he was consulted for an irregular heartbeat. The former president offered his condolences in the same statement, which was posted on Twitter:

Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the tragic death of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. pic.twitter.com/Wl0g6IK3c5 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2018

“Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man. I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers,” Bush wrote.

For now, according to CNN, Finner reported that police are unaware if the shooting was targeted or just a result of road rage or random crime.

Police have provided a description of the suspect after speaking to witnesses at the scene. The suspect is believed to be “a white or Hispanic male, about 30 years old, wearing a tan baseball cap, gray warmup jacket, khaki shorts and riding a light-colored mountain bike bicycle.”

RELATED: George H.W. Bush Released from the Hospital, Preparing for His Next Move

Hausknecht served for many years as a physician at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“I’m very sorry to inform you that Dr. Mark Hausknecht, a cardiologist who was an important member of the Houston Methodist staff and the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center, was tragically shot and killed this morning while riding his bicycle to work,” the hospital said in a statement. “Mark was a leader in the Houston Cardiovascular Associates and specialized in cardiovascular disease. He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at The John Hopkins Hospital. He is a longtime Houston Methodist-affiliated physician and has been in practice for almost four decades.”

Hausknecht practiced medicine for 40 years.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.