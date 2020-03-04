SECTIONS
George HW's Grandson Becomes First Bush To Lose in Texas in 40 Years After Pro-Trump Candidates Beat Him

By Jack Davis
Published March 4, 2020 at 12:16pm
Republican Pierce Bush had legacy on his side, but it was not enough to win in a Houston-area congressional primary contest on Tuesday.

Instead, the two candidates who advanced to a Republican runoff were both strong supporters of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Pierce Bush, a grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, became the first member of the political dynasty to lose a Texas election in more than 40 years, according to the New York Post.

That loss took place when former President George W. Bush sought election to Congress in 1978.

Bush, 34, had name recognition, the biggest campaign war chest in the race and the support of outgoing Republican Rep. Pete Olson on his side.

Troy Nehls and Kathaleen Wall, who advance to a runoff between them, are both strong advocates of Trump’s policies.

Although Pierce Bush said he supported the president, the Bush clan has largely not stood with Trump after he defeated former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in the 2016 Republican primary.

Nehls received 41 percent of the vote and Wall tallied 19 percent in the 15-candidate field, according to KTRK.

“I appreciate you so much for standing with me because I want to go to D.C. and stand with President Trump,” Wall said.

Does this show how much the GOP supports President Donald Trump?

On his website, Nehls says he “supports President Trump, term limits, securing the border, cutting our out-of-control $23 trillion debt, and ensuring the free market economy remains strong. He believes we need to get back to business and deliver President Trump’s agenda to grow on his historic accomplishments of record lows in unemployment, record job creation, and a record stock market.”

“Others may talk about being strong on illegal immigration, I’ve done it as Sheriff for seven years,” Nehls said in a statement to The Texas Tribune. “I’ve been on the record supporting Trump’s border wall for years — not just adopting the position as a candidate for Congress.”

Nehls had said the Bush name was not enough to win an election.

“It’s an honorable family, this and that,” Nehls said last month, according to Politico.

“But again to try to come into a district that you haven’t lived and to try and convince people that you’re the one that’s going to go up and help Donald Trump accomplish his goals and objectives — I don’t think the people are buying it.”

Wall had featured Trump in her ads and used a campaign slogan that read, “This Wall Will Build the Wall.”

The results of the primary sparked comments on Twitter:

Currently, the only elected Bush family member is now George P. Bush, the Texas Land Commissioner. George P. Bush, another grandson of George H.W. Bush and the son of Jeb Bush, broke with his family in 2016 and supported Trump, according to USA Today.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







