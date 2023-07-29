George Jones' Widow Is Furious Over Attacks on Jason Aldean: 'Stop This Woke Crap!'

The support for country music star Jason Aldean continues to pour in.

This time, it happens to be with Nancy Jones, the widow of country legend George Jones, who died in 2013 at the age of 81.

Nancy took to her late husband’s Facebook account to give a statement on July 21.

“Don’t we live in America??” she began.

“This woke culture has gone too far. Jason’s song has nothing to do with race!”

“Jason is a good guy! Let’s remember George loved small towns. George did many shows in small towns.

“Those are Country people! They take care of each other. They care for each other.”

Aldean made a similar statement when controversy over his music video for “Try That in a Small Town” began in mid-July.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief,” the country singer wrote on social media. “Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”

The music video for the song featured images of urban rioters with a warning, as the title suggests, not to try that in a small town.

Do you agree with Nancy Jones? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (318 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

And that was all it took for the song to become entangled in controversy as critics accused it of being “racist” and “pro-lynching.” The backlash caused Country Music Television to ultimately pull the video from its lineup.

Nancy Jones, 64, added her distaste for the current cancel culture surrounding the Aldean song.

“Stop this WOKE crap!” she wrote. “George would never have accepted this craziness and I won’t either!”

Like Nancy, fellow country artists have rallied behind Aldean.

Jake Owen, Lee Greenwood, Cody Johnson and Brantley Gilbert are just a few in a growing list of those who are defending the artist.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.