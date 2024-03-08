George Santos Announces House Run After Biden's SOTU, Says He'll Primary 'RINO' Who Voted to Expel Him
Former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York says he is running to get back into Congress.
Santos, who was expelled from the House last year, announced his candidacy in a post on X after attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday.
Santos announced that instead of trying to regain his former seat, he will challenge Republican Rep. Nick LaLota, who represents another Long Island district.
“Tonight, I came to the SOTU with an open mind and heart because I believe in the great idea that is the United States of America. I just witnessed a weak, frail president deliver spin and lies to the American people from inside the chambers,” Santos wrote.
“New York hasn’t had a real conservative represent them since I left office arbitrarily, thanks to RINO, empty suits like [LaLota]. He is … willing to risk the future of our majority and the future of this country for his own political gain.”
LaLota was among the Republicans who voted to expel Santos in December.
“After a lot of prayer and conversation with my friends and family, I have made a very important decision that will shake things up,” Santos continued.
“Tonight, I want to announce that I will be returning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick. … I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican. The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country. God bless you all, and we are off to the races!”
Santos has filed the required Federal Election Commission paperwork to register a campaign committee.
According to Ballotpedia, in order to appear on the June 25 primary ballot, Santos will need to submit 1,062 signatures “or 4.25% of the number of enrolled members of the party in the district, whichever is less.”
LaLota showed little concern about his potential opponent.
“At first I thought it was a joke,” the congressman said, according to The New York Times. “I mean, I still think it’s half a joke. You never know with Santos what’s real and what’s not.”
Jesse Garcia, head of the Suffolk County Republican Party, said he doubts Santios will succeed.
“I think that there is very little — little to no — appetite whatsoever for this comedy show to continue,” he said.
Santos became the sixth member of the House to be expelled after he was hit with 23 charges related to fraud.
