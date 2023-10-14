George Santos Goes Absolutely Berserk After Confrontation with Anti-Israel Protester

Politics, pandemonium and publicity all came together Friday afternoon as Republican Rep. George Santos of New York threw decorum to the winds while denouncing a critic of Israel.

As WABC-TV recounted the prelude to the explosion, two people were walking around the Longworth House Office Building, asking various members about what they were calling Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

According to The Hill, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was approached and asked the question.

“I support Hamas being killed,” McCarthy said before walking away.

The group passed Santos, who is under fire for a variety of allegations. The New York congressman was holding a baby.

“One of my staffers’ baby. Look at this baby, Mr. Speaker,” Santos said. McCarthy stopped briefly and moved on, The Hill reported.

Santos was then asked the question about Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“Do not record the baby. Do not record this baby,” Santos said.

GOP Congressman George Santos explodes in the halls of the US Congress over a ‘f…cking’ terrorist sympathizer present in Congress who has defended Hamas. WATCH pic.twitter.com/hdN9XupzQS — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 13, 2023

Do you agree with Santos? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (747 Votes) No: 6% (50 Votes)

At some point, Santos parted with the baby and returned to confront the activists.

“Officer, officer, this is the gentleman that was accosting me when I had a two-month-old baby in my hands,” Santos said.

“You came in my personal space,” Santos said, pointing his finger at one of the activists.

Rep. George Santos (R-NY): “The gentleman back there is a terrorist sympathizer that has no business in this building… Nobody defending Hamas has any business in this building whether you’re elected, whether you’re a civilian.” It is unclear who he is referencing. pic.twitter.com/K57QWsrq1S — CSPAN (@cspan) October 13, 2023

Santos then called the man a “terrorist sympathizer.”

“You are human scum,” Santos said as a media scrum began to grow.

NEW: Rep. George Santos got very upset with an anti-Israel protestor in the US Capitol The man who confronted Santos was detained in handcuffs by USCPpic.twitter.com/b5Fmgqc0M9 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 13, 2023

“What’s happening in Israel is abhorrent, that’s what it is, and the next time he tries to accost me with a child in my hands I want him out of here,” he said.

“He is a f***ing terrorist sympathizer. You can go look at the video,” Santos yelled. “The gentleman back there is a terrorist sympathizer that has no business in this building. What is happening in Israel is abhorrent.”

MUST SEE: Rep George Santos Screams at Anti-Israel Protestor Calling Him a ‘F**king Terrorist Sympathizer’ pic.twitter.com/OoGTrFJ6TJ — ACT For America (@ACTforAmerica) October 13, 2023

“What is happening to the people of Israel should not be defended. Nobody defending Hamas has any business in this building, whether you’re elected, or whether you’re a civilian. It is a disgrace that we allow people to parade that kind of thought in here,” Santos said.

Capitol Police said Shabd Khalsa, 36, was charged with simple assault “after an officer witnessed him have physical contact with a Congressional Staffer in the Longworth Building,” according to the Daily Beast.

George Santos is NOT here for the Hamas supporters in Congress! pic.twitter.com/GEyG0qqg1h — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 13, 2023

According to The Hill, the man identified himself as Shabd Singh, saying he was Jewish and opposed to Israel’s policies.

“My ancestors, entire branches of my family were killed in the Holocaust,” he said. “And I’m here to say, you cannot weaponize Jewish pain to continue the mass murder of civilians in Gaza.”

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.