Share
News

George Santos Goes Absolutely Berserk After Confrontation with Anti-Israel Protester

 By Jack Davis  October 13, 2023 at 5:31pm
Share

Politics, pandemonium and publicity all came together Friday afternoon as Republican Rep. George Santos of New York threw decorum to the winds while denouncing a critic of Israel.

As WABC-TV recounted the prelude to the explosion, two people were walking around the Longworth House Office Building, asking various members about what they were calling Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

According to The Hill, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was approached and asked the question.

“I support Hamas being killed,” McCarthy said before walking away.

The group passed Santos, who is under fire for a variety of allegations. The New York congressman was holding a baby.

Trending:
Harvard Students Who Blamed Israel for Slaughter of Its Own People Get Bad News as Strange Truck Arrives on Campus

“One of my staffers’ baby. Look at this baby, Mr. Speaker,” Santos said. McCarthy stopped briefly and moved on, The Hill reported.

Santos was then asked the question about Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“Do not record the baby. Do not record this baby,” Santos said.

Do you agree with Santos?

At some point, Santos parted with the baby and returned to confront the activists.

“Officer, officer, this is the gentleman that was accosting me when I had a two-month-old baby in my hands,” Santos said.

“You came in my personal space,” Santos said, pointing his finger at one of the activists.

Related:
DeSantis Says He'd Help Israel 'Hunt Down and Eradicate These Barbarians' As President

Santos then called the man a “terrorist sympathizer.”

“You are human scum,” Santos said as a media scrum began to grow.

“What’s happening in Israel is abhorrent, that’s what it is, and the next time he tries to accost me with a child in my hands I want him out of here,” he  said.

“He is a f***ing terrorist sympathizer. You can go look at the video,” Santos yelled. “The gentleman back there is a terrorist sympathizer that has no business in this building. What is happening in Israel is abhorrent.”

“What is happening to the people of Israel should not be defended. Nobody defending Hamas has any business in this building, whether you’re elected, or whether you’re a civilian. It is a disgrace that we allow people to parade that kind of thought in here,” Santos said.

Capitol Police said Shabd Khalsa, 36, was charged with simple assault “after an officer witnessed him have physical contact with a Congressional Staffer in the Longworth Building,” according to the Daily Beast.

According to The Hill, the man identified himself as Shabd Singh, saying he was Jewish and opposed to Israel’s policies.

“My ancestors, entire branches of my family were killed in the Holocaust,” he said. “And I’m here to say, you cannot weaponize Jewish pain to continue the mass murder of civilians in Gaza.”

 

 

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




True 'Legend' Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean's Concert
Explosion Tears Through Hornady Ammo Chemical Compound Building, One Dead
Khalid Yagobbi Arrested for Murder After Allegedly Plowing Car Into Pedestrians - FBI Responds to Scene
Biden Suddenly Postpones Trip to Colorado for 'National Security Meetings'
Giant American Force Amassing Off Israeli Coast, Powerful Weapons Being Moved Into Place
See more...

Conversation