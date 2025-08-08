Far-left billionaire George Soros is being investigated by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his connection to funding local Democrats who fled the state this week so they could sabotage a Republican redistricting plan.

Paxton has “launched an investigation into Texas Majority PAC (“TMP”), a radical Political Action Committee (“PAC”) bankrolled by billionaire George Soros, for its role in potentially unlawful financial coordination and bribery of Democratic legislators who fled Texas to break quorum,” according to a Thursday news release.

“Texas Majority PAC was founded by former staffers of failed gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke,” it continued. “With a large, radical donor base, the PAC is largely funded by billionaire George Soros. This extremist group is part of a growing network of far-left organizations attempting to subvert the will of Texas voters.”

The release added, “Reports indicate that TMP has played a coordinating role in assisting with illegal fundraising and potentially the bribery of Texas House members.”

This news comes after many of the 50 Democrats who fled ran away to Illinois under the protection of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

They were attempting to block a new map that — if approved — could give Republicans an extra five seats in the House of Representatives.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn even got the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved, asking for their help in searching for the legislators so they can bring them back by force.

In a letter to the FBI, Cornyn said he believes the lawmakers could be guilty of bribery for soliciting — and accepting — donations to avoid paying the daily fines levied against them. The money is also covering their food and lodging while they hide.

Paxton also pointed this out in his announcement.

“If Texas lawmakers are bowing to the Soros Slush Fund rather than the will of the voters, Texans deserve to know,” he said. “Getting financial payouts under the table to abandon your legislative duties is bribery.”

Paxton added, “Texas Majority PAC’s actions seem to indicate that it may be using its Soros-funded resources to break the law and fund the illegal abandonment of public office. If that’s the case as determined by this investigation, there will be a heavy price to pay.

“As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton has issued a Request to Examine to Texas Majority PAC,” the press release concluded.

Paxton also announced an investigation Wednesday into Beto O’Rourke’s group, “Powered by People,” saying, “Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe will be held accountable.”

“Texas cannot be bought,” he explained. “I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all of the documents and communications obtained throughout this investigation. These jet-setting runaways have already lost public trust by abandoning our state, and Texans deserve to know if they received illegal bribes to do it.”

As of 2024, Soros had dumped at least $2.25 million into Texas Majority PAC, according to Influence Watch. He used personal money, as well as funds from his “Democracy PAC II”

Texas Democrats seem to have seriously miscalculated the resolve of conservative leadership in the state.

Local lawmakers voted to authorize arrest warrants, the FBI is after them, and GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is working to remove State Rep. Gene Wu — Chairman of the House Democratic caucus — from office.

They could even end up losing their seats, and are almost certain to face legal consequences.

Soros, who has his hand in almost every liberal operation in America, might not be able to save them this time.

This would set a much-needed precedent: Americans will no longer tolerate Soros’ dangerous desire to destroy the very fabric of our nation and will hit back harder than ever before.

