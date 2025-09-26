George Soros' Former 'Right Hand Man' Charged with Torturing Women in His 'Sex Dungeon'

A retired New York City financier once referred to as the “right hand man” of George Soros now faces charges of abusing women.

A report in the New York Post said a Manhattan penthouse served as “secret sex dungeon” that is the center of allegations against Howard Rubin, 70, a wealthy money manager.

A Justice Department news release said Rubin and his personal assistant, Jennifer Powers, were charged with trafficking and transporting women in interstate commerce for sex with Rubin.

A bank fraud charge was lodged against Rubin “in connection with misrepresentations made to a bank in the course of financing Powers’s mortgage for the Texas home of Powers and her husband,” the release said.

Howard Rubin, a close associate of George Soros and retired Wall Street executive, has been arrested for running a $1M sex-trafficking operation from a penthouse “sex dungeon,” along with his assistant Jennifer Powers. pic.twitter.com/9tL4kGBUS7 — Digital Gal 🇺🇸 (@DigitalGal_X) September 26, 2025

“This was not a one-man show,” Harry T. Chavis, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, New York, said, alleging that Rubin “dehumanized these women with abhorrent sexual acts” while Powers managed all facets of the operation.

“As alleged, the defendants used Rubin’s wealth to mislead and recruit women to engage in commercial sex acts, where Rubin then tortured women beyond their consent, causing lasting physical and/or psychological pain, and in some cases physical injuries,” United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella Jr. said.

“Today’s arrests show that no one who engages in sex trafficking, in this case in luxury hotels and a penthouse apartment that featured a so-called sex ‘dungeon,’ is above the law, and that they will be brought to justice. Human beings are not chattel to be exploited for sex and sadistically abused, and anyone who thinks otherwise can expect to find themselves in handcuffs and facing federal prosecution like these defendants,” he said.

“For many years, Howard Rubin and Jennifer Powers allegedly spent at least one million dollars to finance the commercial sexual torture of multiple women via a national trafficking network,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia said.

“The defendants allegedly exploited Rubin’s status to ensnare their prospective victims and forced them to endure unthinkable physical trauma before silencing any outcries with threats of legal recourse,” Raia said.

The 10-count indictment said that activities for which Rubin is charged took place between 2009 and 2019, with Powers’ alleged involvement beginning in 2011. Collectively, more than $1 million was spent on the activities linked to the charges, according to the government agents.

The indictment alleged that Rubin and Powers “materially misrepresented to women the extent, manner and/or degree to which Rubin would engage in physical and sexual violence.”

“For example, in some instances, Rubin provided a “safe word” the women could say to convey that they wanted the violent sexual conduct to cease, but then disregarded the safe word when women used it and continued the violent conduct without the women’s consent,” the indictment said.

A retired big apple financier with ties to George Soros faces charges for sex trafficking. WHY AM I NOT SURPRISED? Howard Rubin, a 70-year-old retired New York financier linked to George Soros, was arrested Friday in Connecticut on federal charges including sex trafficking,… pic.twitter.com/rHgVYBzPjW — Chris Boyle (@heyChrisBoyle) September 26, 2025

“In other instances, regardless of whether Rubin had provided a safe word, the women were unable to object to Rubin ‘s conduct because they were bound and/or gagged during the sexual encounter. In still other instances, women became unconscious during the sexual encounters, such that they were unable to consent,” the indictment said.

The indictment said women Rubin liked got $5,000; others got less.

The indictment said Rubin and Pwwers “employed coercive, fraudulent, threatening and deceptive tactics when they recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, maintained, patronized and solicited and paid the women to engage in commercial sex acts, including by minimizing the level and nature of the anticipated BDSM encounter.”

