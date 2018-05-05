George Soros Funding App that Helps Illegal Immigrants Avoid Arrest

Billionaire and leftist political activist George Soros is funding a smartphone app for the explicit purpose of helping illegal immigrants avoid arrest by federal immigration authorities, Fox Business reported.

The Washington, D.C., based group called United We Dream is reportedly behind the app — Notifica (Notify). According to the group’s website, United We Dream is the “largest immigrant youth-led network in the country. With over 400,000 members, we fight for justice and dignity for all immigrants.”

“Among its key projects is winning protections and rights for illegal immigrants, defending against deportation, obtaining education for illegal immigrants and acquiring ‘justice and liberation’ for undocumented LGBT ‘immigrants and allies,'” according to Judicial Watch.

Fox Business reported that the group was founded by the National Immigration Law Center, an organization that has received over $200,000 in federal grant money.

According to Judicial Watch, both the NILC and United We Dream receive significant funds from Soros’ Open Society Foundations. “In fact, both nonprofits list OSF as a key financial backer,” the group states.

Notifica’s websites states that the application “gives you and your family a help button to alert key contacts if anyone is at risk of deportation.”

“Users can prepare a set of automatic messages to alert — with one click — family members, lawyers and others if they, or someone they care about, encounter immigration enforcement authorities,” reported the Texas newspaper, the Laredo Morning Times.

“The tool was developed last year and distributed on a small scale and is now available for the public on Google and Apple apps stores.”

A tweet about the application from the group reads, “Immigration agents are attacking our community. Our undocumented workers have to be prepared! Download the United We Dream app Notifica now!”

Agentes de inmigración están atacando a nuestra comunidad. Nuestros trabajadores indocumentados tienen que estar preparados! Descarga la aplicación Notifica de United We Dream ahora! 📱 Envía “Notifica” al 877877 para obtener el link de descarga! #MayDay #HereToStay pic.twitter.com/HjmZd3yBez — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) May 1, 2018

Judicial Watch Director of Research Chris Farrell called the smartphone application “pretty outrageous.”

“This app is pretty outrageous,” Farrell told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Thursday. “It provides notice to their friends and family, it alerts their attorney.”

It’s also a crime, according to Farrell.

RELATED: Trump’s DHS Announces ‘Zero-Tolerance’ Policy After Border Crossings Jump 200%

“Aiding and abetting the unlawful entry of persons into the United States,” he said.

Both Dobbs and Farrell questioned why the application is even allowed to exist.

“When the Justice Department chooses to, they do go after people on the internet who are engaged in all sorts of illegal activity… when they want to go after them, they do,” Farrell explained.

“Here’s a prime example of somebody abusing the system and taking taxpayers’ dollars, and they choose not to (investigate),” he added. “Why?”

