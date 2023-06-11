As a new era of the George Soros-funded Open Society Foundations begins, its leader says he will double down on liberal political priorities.

Alexander Soros, 37, has been picked by his father to lead the foundation and made no bones about the direction in which he plans to go.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said his priorities include the liberal trio of voting rights, abortion rights and gender equity.

“I’m more political,” Alex Soros said, comparing himself to his father.

The Open Society Foundations pour about $1.5 billion a year into its causes around the world, and political action committees aligned to the Soros empire are a major factor in American elections.

Alex Soros said he is currently working to improve Hispanic and black support for Democratic politicians.

The new leader of the Soros empire has visited the White House at least 17 times since 2021, according to Fox News.

Three visits took place between Feb. 8 and Feb.10, Fox reported.

Jon Finer, the principal deputy national security adviser; Jordan Finkelstein, special assistant to the president and the chief of staff for senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn; and Mariana Adame, an adviser to the counselor of the president, were listed on the visitor logs as the ones who met Alex Soros.

“Alexander Soros is poised to lead his family’s multibillion-dollar political and philanthropic network,” said Scott Walter, president of Capital Research Center, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Like his father, he cozies up to White House and congressional leaders willing to do the family’s bidding on such issues as crime, immigration, election policy, and more, as the Soroses exploit every type of giving: money to parties, independent expenditure groups, and so-called ‘charities,’” he said.

Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project at the Heritage Foundation, said the access Alex Soros has to the Biden White House concerns him because the Soros family has already “done tremendous damage to our country,” according to the New York Post.

“The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western civilization. Biden administration and rogue prosecutor movement may be [its] most damaging purchase in America to date,” he said.

Matt Palumbo, author of “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros,” said the Soros family has its hooks deep in the Biden administration.

“All throughout the White House, there is a Soros hold somewhere, and his son is his father’s new ambassador,” Palumbo said.

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, said regardless of who is the front man for the foundation and Soros-backed PACS, George Soros is still in charge.

“Don’t be distracted by Alex’s name in the visitor log; it’s a George Soros rep they’re looking to meet with at the Biden White House. … He’s still calling the shots. It’s his money, his foundations,” Fitton said.

