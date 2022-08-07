Share
Commentary

George Soros Goes All-In on Woke DAs, Claims Americans Love What He Is Doing to Our Criminal Justice System

 By Michael Austin  August 7, 2022 at 2:06pm
Share

George Soros is more than a little out of touch with the average American.

On July 31, Soros demonstrated as much in an Op-Ed in The Wall Street Journal. In the piece, the leftist billionaire was adamant that despite calls for him to stop funding “woke,” weak-on-crime district attorneys, he will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

In the Op-Ed, Soros suggested a left-wing approach to criminal justice — “decriminalizing” poverty, mental health and drug use (by “decriminalizing”, he means removing any accountability for those who commit crimes under any of those circumstances) and stricter gun control — would be the most effective route towards lowering crime rates.

He even went as far as to claim that a “tough-on-crime” approach is ineffective in lowering crime.

These claims don’t exactly add up.

Trending:
Actress Severely Burned After Crashing Into Home, Video Shows Her Speeding Through Neighborhood Shortly Before Wreck

Over the past few years, since 2020’s firey-but-mostly-peaceful “summer of love,” crime rates in various cities have skyrocketed.

Many such cities have one thing in common — at the center of the violence sits a Soros-funded district attorney.

An October 2020 report from The Heritage Foundation details this pattern to great extent, dubbing this network of easy-on-crime DA’s the “Rogue Prosecutors Movement” and essentially debunking everything claim Soros made in his recent Op-Ed.

“They brazenly usurp the constitutional role of the legislative branch by refusing to prosecute entire categories of crime, abuse the role of the county prosecutor, fail to protect victims of crime, and ignore the rising crime rates that flow from their radical policies,” the authors of the report noted.

Are Soros-funded prosecutors making things worse?

“This movement exists because George Soros and a handful of billionaires have invested heavily in the election of district attorneys who are working to reverse-engineer and dismantle the criminal justice system as we know it — a system that, while not perfect, has resulted in the lowest crime and incarceration rates in decades.”

Researchers at think tanks like The Heritage Foundation are far from the only Americans noticing the negative effect that Soros’s “rogue prosecutors” have had on the American people.

Police officers, the front line of defense between crime and the average American, have also noticed this problem.

In an exclusive interview with The Western Journal back in June of 2021, Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, a retired police veteran from Chicago Suburbs, called out Soros specifically when talking about Chicago’s rampant crime problem.

“It is not necessarily about how many arrests the Chicago Police Department is making; it is about how those cases are being prosecuted,” Smith told The Western Journal.

Related:
Dem's America: Bodega Clerk Arrested for Self Defense is Fleeing NYC for Safety of a Third-World Country, Report

“We have a Soros-funded progressive prosecutor in the Cook County state’s attorney’s office — that is Kim Foxx — and she is one of the many progressive prosecutors that have been elected in the last eight to 10 years in this country.”

Soros can pretend all he wants that his actions are reducing crime rates. He can manufacture any number of studies and statistics to help support his claims.

But when it comes down to reality, when it comes down to the men and women currently being shot in the streets by known criminals who should have been sitting in a jail cell but weren’t because of a soft-on-crime, Soros-funded DA, that’s a reality even he can’t argue away.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Olivia Newton-John's Heroic 30-Year Medical Battle Is Over, Hollywood Film Legend Dead at 73
Man Training to Become TikTok Moderator Reveals the Sickening Thing Platform Does After 'Removing' Child Sexual Abuse: Report
Chris Pratt's New Series Is Hugely Pro-America - Critics Hate It, But It's Crushing All of Amazon's Other Shows
Man Allegedly Pulls Gun, Shoots Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Dead After Being Defeated by Him
Expert Expects Insurance Companies to Take Legal Action Against COVID Vaccine Makers Over 'Early' and 'Unexpected' Deaths
See more...

Conversation