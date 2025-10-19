George Soros' Involvement in Nationwide 'No Kings' Protests Uncovered

You’ve probably heard about Saturday’s “No Kings” protests. I know: again. We haven’t had any kings in the interim, so I’m rather puzzled as to the fierce urgency of Oct. 18, but que sera, sera.

But why is it getting such fevered coverage, such fervency of support? Surprise, surprise: It’s the dollars of George Soros being sprinkled over some astroturf, again.

According to Fox News, the group that’s behind this — Indivisible, founded by Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin — is being funded in large part by Soros’ Open Society Action Fund.

The group was given a $3 million grant in 2023, purportedly “to support the grantee’s social welfare activities.”

There’s some irony here, inasmuch as Indivisible was one of the groups that wanted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer thrown overboard from Democrat leadership after he didn’t shut down the government earlier this year. Levin, in particular, said Schumer had “done a great deal of damage to the party,” particularly by not shutting Washington down.

He added in a March 15 statement that Schumer was leading “the charge to wave the white flag of surrender.”

“The passage of this dangerous Republican funding bill is a travesty. The ongoing administrative coup led by Donald Trump and Elon Musk is a constitutional crisis,” Levin added.

Now that Schumer’s Democrats have followed through on that threat, Chuckie’s the guest of honor at the “No Kings” rallies this weekend. It was little noted at the time how Soros’ dollars fueled the campaign against Schumer keeping the government open, and it’s little noted now how those dollars fuel the protests.

And yet, here we are. This isn’t the only connection between Soros and Indivisible or the groups behind the “No Kings” protests, as Fox News noted.

Indivisible is “managing data and communications with participants” for the “No Kings” protests that will be taking place in Washington and across the country.

According to the Indivisible organization’s website, Ezra Levin is the executive co-director behind the group. Leah Greenberg, Levin’s wife, serves as the other executive co-director.

Greenberg formerly served as the policy director for the Tom Perriello for Governor of Virginia campaign. Perriello was the executive director for the Open Society Foundations from October 2018 to July 2023, furthering the ties between Soros and the Indivisible organization.

In 2017, Indivisible received a $350,000 grant from Tides Advocacy, a group affiliated with the Tides Network. The Tides Foundation, a foundation also affiliated with the Tides Network, has been accused of funding anti-Israel campus riots.

The group that’s behind the protests has received $7.61 million in grants from Soros’ various foundations.

But the Soros family isn’t behind this, honest!

“We support a wide range of independent organizations that work to deepen civic engagement through peaceful democratic participation, a hallmark of any vibrant society and a right protected by the Constitution,” a representative for the Open Society Foundations said when contacted by Fox News.

“Our grantees make their own decisions about their work, consistent with the law and the terms of their grant agreements.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz disagrees, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week that there was “considerable evidence that George Soros and his network are behind funding these rallies, which may well be riots all across the country.”

“The Trump administration and the Republican Congress are committed to countering this network of left-wing violence,” he added.

If there is violence, that could be an issue for Soros’ foundations.

As The Wall Street Journal noted earlier this week, President Donald Trump’s Internal Revenue Service was looking into “criminal inquiries of left-leaning groups.”

“This is mission-critical for us now,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Andrew Kolvet in an interview on “The Charlie Kirk Show” regarding left-wing violence and the money that’s potentially fueling it — including Kirk’s assassination in September.

“We are operationalizing this here at Treasury. We are going to track down who is responsible for this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has said that he’s looking into the role Soros-funded organizations might have played in left-wing riots over the summer, particularly in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son [Alex Soros], should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump said in a Truth Social post back in August. “We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘BREATHE,’ and be FREE. Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!”

Rest assured they’ll be picking apart the evidence from Saturday about the financiers of these wonderfully astroturfed protests.

